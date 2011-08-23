Edition:
The world's most invisible people

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A Rohingya man baths in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, August 19, 2011. In 1982 Myanmar passed a law which made it impossible for Rohingyas to get full citizenship. Many fled to Bangladesh in 1991 and 1992 following a government crackdown. Today, an estimated 800,000 live in Myanmar and up to 300,000 in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

A Rohingya man baths in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, August 19, 2011. In 1982 Myanmar passed a law which made it impossible for Rohingyas to get full citizenship. Many fled to Bangladesh in 1991 and 1992 following a government crackdown. Today, an estimated 800,000 live in Myanmar and up to 300,000 in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

A Rohingya mother is seen with her child in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, August 19, 2011. in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

A Rohingya mother is seen with her child in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, August 19, 2011. in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

A teenage girl fixes her hair at an illegal Roma camp near Nantes, western France, July 30, 2010. An estimated 70,000 to 80,000 Roma have no nationality, they often do not register the birth of a child and do not hold official property titles, preferring to pass their houses to relatives informally. This makes it difficult to prove where they are from and leaves them very vulnerable. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A teenage girl fixes her hair at an illegal Roma camp near Nantes, western France, July 30, 2010. An estimated 70,000 to 80,000 Roma have no nationality, they often do not register the birth of a child and do not hold official property titles, preferring to pass their houses to relatives informally. This makes it difficult to prove where they are from and leaves them very vulnerable. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A young boy at the Mosque during Friday prayers in Makina Mosque in Nairobis's Kibera slums, August 5, 2011. The Nubians have lived in Kenya for over 100 years but they are regularly denied national identity cards and passports which they need to work, vote, travel, own a mobile phone, open a bank account, attend university or enter government buildings. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

A young boy at the Mosque during Friday prayers in Makina Mosque in Nairobis's Kibera slums, August 5, 2011. The Nubians have lived in Kenya for over 100 years but they are regularly denied national identity cards and passports which they need to work, vote, travel, own a mobile phone, open a bank account, attend university or enter government buildings. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

A Rohingya boy bathes in a common bath place in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

A Rohingya boy bathes in a common bath place in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Young Myanmar refugees from the Rohingya ethnic minority attend their English class in Kuala Lumpur, August 16, 2011. , REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Young Myanmar refugees from the Rohingya ethnic minority attend their English class in Kuala Lumpur, August 16, 2011. , REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

A man sits outside a caravan in an illegal camp of Roma in Saint Andre lez Lille, near Lille, northern France, August 9, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A man sits outside a caravan in an illegal camp of Roma in Saint Andre lez Lille, near Lille, northern France, August 9, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A Rohingya child plays in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

A Rohingya child plays in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Rohingya fishermen pull a boat near a refugee camp in Teknaf, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Rohingya fishermen pull a boat near a refugee camp in Teknaf, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Zena Bashir does abolution as preparation ahead of the Friday prayers in Makina in Kibera slums in capital Nairobi, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Zena Bashir does abolution as preparation ahead of the Friday prayers in Makina in Kibera slums in capital Nairobi, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Stateless Nina Tamang, 18, is seen as she covers herself from an umbrella while she gaze her cattle's near her home at the outskirts of Nepal's capital, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Stateless Nina Tamang, 18, is seen as she covers herself from an umbrella while she gaze her cattle's near her home at the outskirts of Nepal's capital, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Rohingya girl carries water in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, August 19, 201. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

A Rohingya girl carries water in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, August 19, 201. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Marus, 7, warms his hands next to a portable stove before going to school in Las Tablas, northern Madrid, March 21, 2011. An estimated 70,000 to 80,000 Roma have no nationality. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Marus, 7, warms his hands next to a portable stove before going to school in Las Tablas, northern Madrid, March 21, 2011. An estimated 70,000 to 80,000 Roma have no nationality. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Rohingya boys sort fish as they work in a wholesale fish market near a refugee camp in Teknaf, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Rohingya boys sort fish as they work in a wholesale fish market near a refugee camp in Teknaf, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Myanmar refugee from the Rohingya ethnic minority, Murshidah Rofique, 3, smiles as she visits a refugee centre in Kuala Lumpur, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Myanmar refugee from the Rohingya ethnic minority, Murshidah Rofique, 3, smiles as she visits a refugee centre in Kuala Lumpur, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Rohingya girls carry wood from the forest near a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Rohingya girls carry wood from the forest near a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Children play soccer in Kibera slums in capital Nairobi, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Children play soccer in Kibera slums in capital Nairobi, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Young Myanmar refugee from the Rohingya ethnic minority, Musharafah Ali Johar, attends her English class in Kuala Lumpur, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Young Myanmar refugee from the Rohingya ethnic minority, Musharafah Ali Johar, attends her English class in Kuala Lumpur, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Issa Abdul Faraj chairman of the Kenyan Nubian Council of Elders talks during an interview in Nairobi's Kibera slums, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Issa Abdul Faraj chairman of the Kenyan Nubian Council of Elders talks during an interview in Nairobi's Kibera slums, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

A man reads the quran at Mosque during Friday prayers in Makina Mosque in Nairobis's Kibera slums, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

A man reads the quran at Mosque during Friday prayers in Makina Mosque in Nairobis's Kibera slums, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

ohingyas carry water from a pond near a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

ohingyas carry water from a pond near a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Young Myanmar refugees from the Rohingya ethnic minority attend their English class in Kuala Lumpur, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Young Myanmar refugees from the Rohingya ethnic minority attend their English class in Kuala Lumpur, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Nubian girls sell snacks outside a Mosque in Nairobis's Kibera slums, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Nubian girls sell snacks outside a Mosque in Nairobis's Kibera slums, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Stateless Nina Tamang, 18, is seen in her hilltop home on the outskirts of Kathmandu, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Stateless Nina Tamang, 18, is seen in her hilltop home on the outskirts of Kathmandu, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Members of the Kenyan Nubian Council of Elders look at a 1934 map of Kibera, Kenya, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Members of the Kenyan Nubian Council of Elders look at a 1934 map of Kibera, Kenya, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

