The world's most powerful women
1: German Chancellor Angela Merkel is the most powerful woman in the world right now, according to the annual ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
2: U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/David Furst/Pool
3: Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
4: PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi. REUTERS/Mike Segar
5: Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS/Kimberly White
6: Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. REUTERS/Jim Young
7: India's United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Government Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
8: U.S. first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
9: IMF chief Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
10: Kraft Foods CEO Irene Rosenfeld. REUTERS/John Gress
