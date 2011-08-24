Edition:
United Kingdom

The world's most powerful women

Wednesday, August 24, 2011

1: German Chancellor Angela Merkel is the most powerful woman in the world right now, according to the annual ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

Wednesday, August 24, 2011

1: German Chancellor Angela Merkel is the most powerful woman in the world right now, according to the annual ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

Close
1 / 10
Wednesday, August 24, 2011

2: U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/David Furst/Pool

Wednesday, August 24, 2011

2: U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/David Furst/Pool

Close
2 / 10
Wednesday, August 24, 2011

3: Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Wednesday, August 24, 2011

3: Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
3 / 10
Wednesday, August 24, 2011

4: PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, August 24, 2011

4: PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
4 / 10
Wednesday, August 24, 2011

5: Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Wednesday, August 24, 2011

5: Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Close
5 / 10
Wednesday, August 24, 2011

6: Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, August 24, 2011

6: Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
6 / 10
Wednesday, August 24, 2011

7: India's United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Government Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, August 24, 2011

7: India's United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Government Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 10
Wednesday, August 24, 2011

8: U.S. first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Wednesday, August 24, 2011

8: U.S. first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
8 / 10
Wednesday, August 24, 2011

9: IMF chief Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wednesday, August 24, 2011

9: IMF chief Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
9 / 10
Wednesday, August 24, 2011

10: Kraft Foods CEO Irene Rosenfeld. REUTERS/John Gress

Wednesday, August 24, 2011

10: Kraft Foods CEO Irene Rosenfeld. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
10 / 10

The world's most powerful women

The world's most powerful women Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Road to rebellion

Road to rebellion
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Memorial for Britain's best known clown

All Collections

Memorial for Britain's best known clown

7:05pm GMT

Ukraine's winter war heats up

All Collections

Ukraine's winter war heats up

6:17pm GMT

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

5:10pm GMT

Ice Canoe racing

All Collections

Ice Canoe racing

4:40pm GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

4:15pm GMT

The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise

All Collections

The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise

4:06pm GMT

Winter in Kabul

All Collections

Winter in Kabul

3:06pm GMT

Stranded migrants protest living conditions

All Collections

Stranded migrants protest living conditions

2:50pm GMT

View More Slideshows »