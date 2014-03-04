The world's richest billionaires
1: Bill Gates has returned to the top of Forbes magazine's annual list of the world's richest people with an estimated net worth of $76 billion. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
2: Mexican telecommunication tycoon Carlos Slim drops down to second place with $72 billion. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
3: Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of clothing conglomerate Inditex SA, which includes the Zara fashion chain, ranked third at $64 billion. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
4: Investing icon Warren Buffett was fourth at $58.2 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
5: Oracle chief Larry Ellison came in fifth at $48 billion. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
6 (tied): Charles and David Koch of Koch Industries are each worth $40 billion. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
8: Sheldon Adelson, Chairman and CEO of the casino company Las Vegas Sands, is worth $38 billion. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
9: Christy Walton and her family are worth $36.7 billion. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
10: Jim Walton (L), also a member of the Walton family, is worth $34.7 billion. Seen also is his sister Alice Walton and brother Rob Walton. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton
11: Liliane Bettencourt, heiress to the L'Oreal fortune, is worth $34.5 billion. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
12: Chairman and main shareholder of H and M Stefan Persson is worth $34.4 billion. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
13: Alice Walton is worth $34.3 billion. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
14: Wal-Mart Chairman Rob Walton is worth $34.2 billion. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
15: Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton, is worth $33.5 billion. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
16: Bloomberg LP founder and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is worth $33 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
17: Google CEO Larry Page is worth $32.3 billion. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
18: Amazon Chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos is worth $32 billion. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
19: Google co-founder Sergey Brin is worth $31.8 billion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
20: Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing is worth $31 billion. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool
21: Mark Zuckerberg is worth $28.5 billion. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
22: Michele Ferrero and family of the Ferrero chocolate company is worth $26.5 billion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
23 (tied): Karl Albrecht, co-founder of the Aldi discount supermarket chain, is worth $25 billion. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
23 (tied): Nigerian business magnate Aliko Dangote is also worth $25 billion. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
25: Activist investor Carl Icahn is worth $24.5 billion. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
26: Financier George Soros is worth $23 billion. REUTERS/Bob Strong
27: Thomson Reuters Chairman David Thomson and family are worth $22.6 billion. REUTERS/Jon Blacker
28: Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited Chairman Lui Che-woo is worth $22 billion. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
29: Dieter Schwarz, chairman and owner of the Lidl supermarket chain, is worth $21.1 billion. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
30: Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal is worth $20.4 billion. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
31 (tied) Forrest Mars Jr., Jacqueline Mars, and John Mars of the Mars candy company are each worth $20 billion. REUTERS/Larry Downing
