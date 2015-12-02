Edition:
The world's tallest buildings

1: Dubai's Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world, but perhaps not for long. Saudi Arabia has announced plans to build a 1 kilometer (3,280 foot) tower into the sky, to be named the Jeddah Tower, scheduled for completion in 2020. The Burj Khallifa currently stands at 2,716 ft. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2009
2: The Shanghai Tower is currently second tallest. Height: 2,073 ft. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, December 25, 2014
3: The Abraj Al-Bait Clock Tower in Mecca, Saudi Arabia is third. Height: 1,971 ft. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2013
4: The Ping An International Finance Centre in Shenzhen, China is fourth. Height: 1,965 ft. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
5: New York's One World Trade Center. Height: 1,776 ft. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, September 12, 2014
6: The Taipei 101 in Taiwan. Height: 1,671 ft. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2011
7: The Shanghai World Financial Center. Height: 1,614 ft. REUTERS/Shanghai Pacific Institute for International Strategy

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2010
8: Hong Kong's International Commerce Center. Height: 1,588 ft. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, February 28, 2011
9 and 10: The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur are tied for ninth and tenth tallest. Height: 1,483 ft. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
11: The Nanjing Greenland Center in China. Height: 1,476 ft. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2009
12: Chicago's Willis Tower, formerly the Sears Tower. Height: 1,451 ft. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2006
13: The KK100, or Kingkey 100, in Shenzhen, China. Height: 1,449 ft. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2013
14: The Ghuangzhou West Tower, or Ghuangzhou International Finance Center, in Ghuangzhou, China. Height: 1,439 feet. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2009
15: The Wuhan Center in Wuhan, China. Height: 1,437 ft. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
16: Marina 101 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Height: 1,399 ft. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
17: New York's 432 Park Avenue. Height: 1,397 ft. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
18: Chicago's Trump International Hotel and Tower. Height: 1,389 ft. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2009
19: Shanghai's Jinmao Tower. Height: 1,380 ft. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2007
21: Hong Kong's Two International Financial Center. Height: 1,362 feet. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2007
20: The Princess Tower in Dubai. Height: 1,358 ft. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2012
22: Kuwait's Al Hamra Tower. Height: 1,354 ft. REUTERS/Stephanie Mcgehee

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2012
