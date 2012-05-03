Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu May 3, 2012 | 2:35am BST

The world's tallest buildings

<p>1: Dubai's Burj Khalifa is currently the tallest building in the world. Height: 2,716 ft. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert </p>

1: Dubai's Burj Khalifa is currently the tallest building in the world. Height: 2,716 ft. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert

Thursday, May 03, 2012

1: Dubai's Burj Khalifa is currently the tallest building in the world. Height: 2,716 ft. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert

Close
1 / 11
<p>2: The Taipei 101 in Taiwan is the second tallest. Height: 1,671 ft. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

2: The Taipei 101 in Taiwan is the second tallest. Height: 1,671 ft. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Thursday, May 03, 2012

2: The Taipei 101 in Taiwan is the second tallest. Height: 1,671 ft. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Close
2 / 11
<p>3: The Shanghai World Financial Center is third. Height: 1,614 ft. REUTERS/Shanghai Pacific Institute for International Strategy</p>

3: The Shanghai World Financial Center is third. Height: 1,614 ft. REUTERS/Shanghai Pacific Institute for International Strategy

Thursday, May 03, 2012

3: The Shanghai World Financial Center is third. Height: 1,614 ft. REUTERS/Shanghai Pacific Institute for International Strategy

Close
3 / 11
<p>4: Hong Kong's International Commerce Center is fourth. Height: 1,588 ft. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

4: Hong Kong's International Commerce Center is fourth. Height: 1,588 ft. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, May 03, 2012

4: Hong Kong's International Commerce Center is fourth. Height: 1,588 ft. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
4 / 11
<p>5 and 6: The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur are tied for fifth and sixth tallest. Height: 1,483 ft. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

5 and 6: The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur are tied for fifth and sixth tallest. Height: 1,483 ft. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Thursday, May 03, 2012

5 and 6: The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur are tied for fifth and sixth tallest. Height: 1,483 ft. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
5 / 11
<p>7: The Nanjing Greenland Center in China is the seventh tallest. Height: 1,476 ft. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

7: The Nanjing Greenland Center in China is the seventh tallest. Height: 1,476 ft. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, May 03, 2012

7: The Nanjing Greenland Center in China is the seventh tallest. Height: 1,476 ft. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
6 / 11
<p>8: Chicago's Willis Tower, formerly the Sears Tower, is the eighth tallest. Height: 1,451 ft. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

8: Chicago's Willis Tower, formerly the Sears Tower, is the eighth tallest. Height: 1,451 ft. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, May 03, 2012

8: Chicago's Willis Tower, formerly the Sears Tower, is the eighth tallest. Height: 1,451 ft. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
7 / 11
<p>9: The Ghuangzhou West Tower is the ninth tallest. Height: 1,435 feet. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

9: The Ghuangzhou West Tower is the ninth tallest. Height: 1,435 feet. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Thursday, May 03, 2012

9: The Ghuangzhou West Tower is the ninth tallest. Height: 1,435 feet. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
8 / 11
<p>10: Shanghai's Jinmao Tower is the tenth tallest. Height: 1,380 ft. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

10: Shanghai's Jinmao Tower is the tenth tallest. Height: 1,380 ft. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, May 03, 2012

10: Shanghai's Jinmao Tower is the tenth tallest. Height: 1,380 ft. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
9 / 11
<p>11: Hong Kong's Two International Financial Center is the eleventh tallest. Height: 1,362 feet. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

11: Hong Kong's Two International Financial Center is the eleventh tallest. Height: 1,362 feet. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, May 03, 2012

11: Hong Kong's Two International Financial Center is the eleventh tallest. Height: 1,362 feet. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 11
<p>12: Chicago's Trump International Hotel and Tower is the twelfth tallest. Height: 1,326 ft. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

12: Chicago's Trump International Hotel and Tower is the twelfth tallest. Height: 1,326 ft. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Thursday, May 03, 2012

12: Chicago's Trump International Hotel and Tower is the twelfth tallest. Height: 1,326 ft. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
New Jersey tent city

New Jersey tent city

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections

Editor's Pick