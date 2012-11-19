Edition:
United Kingdom

The wrecks of Sandy

Monday, November 19, 2012

A log is seen on top of an automobile damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, November 19, 2012

A log is seen on top of an automobile damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
1 / 15
Monday, November 19, 2012

An automobile sits covered by tree limbs and mud from floodwaters caused by superstorm Sandy in the Staten Island borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, November 19, 2012

An automobile sits covered by tree limbs and mud from floodwaters caused by superstorm Sandy in the Staten Island borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
2 / 15
Monday, November 19, 2012

An automobile is seen upside down due to the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. Sandy may consign as many as a quarter of a million new and used cars and trucks to the scrap heap, automakers and dealers said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, November 19, 2012

An automobile is seen upside down due to the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. Sandy may consign as many as a quarter of a million new and used cars and trucks to the scrap heap, automakers and dealers said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
3 / 15
Monday, November 19, 2012

An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, November 19, 2012

An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
4 / 15
Monday, November 19, 2012

An automobile sits under a home damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, November 19, 2012

An automobile sits under a home damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
5 / 15
Monday, November 19, 2012

An automobile is seen upside down due to the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, November 19, 2012

An automobile is seen upside down due to the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
6 / 15
Monday, November 19, 2012

An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, November 19, 2012

An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
7 / 15
Monday, November 19, 2012

An automobile is seen parked in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, November 19, 2012

An automobile is seen parked in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
8 / 15
Monday, November 19, 2012

A boat is seen on top of an automobile damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Staten Island borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, November 19, 2012

A boat is seen on top of an automobile damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Staten Island borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
9 / 15
Monday, November 19, 2012

An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, November 19, 2012

An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
10 / 15
Monday, November 19, 2012

The inside of a burned automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, November 19, 2012

The inside of a burned automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
11 / 15
Monday, November 19, 2012

The passenger window of an automobile is seen damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, November 19, 2012

The passenger window of an automobile is seen damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
12 / 15
Monday, November 19, 2012

An automobile is seen with police tape outside homes damaged by a fire and the affects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, November 19, 2012

An automobile is seen with police tape outside homes damaged by a fire and the affects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
13 / 15
Monday, November 19, 2012

The smashed windshield of a Mercedes car is seen due to the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, November 19, 2012

The smashed windshield of a Mercedes car is seen due to the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
14 / 15
Monday, November 19, 2012

An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, November 19, 2012

An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
15 / 15

The wrecks of Sandy

The wrecks of Sandy Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Obama overseas

Obama overseas
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

9:10pm GMT

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

7:15pm GMT

Celebrities at NYFW

All Collections

Celebrities at NYFW

6:05pm GMT

A divided Cyprus

All Collections

A divided Cyprus

5:50pm GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:00pm GMT

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

12:30pm GMT

Best in Show at Westminster

All Collections

Best in Show at Westminster

1:35am GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:30am GMT

View More Slideshows »