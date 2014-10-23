THE WYLD ballet
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal for the "THE WYLD" at Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin October 2, 2014. Ten choreographers working with 60 dancers from the world's largest ballet company put on the $13.5 million show, the largest production budget in...more
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
A dancer walks backstage before a preview. REUTERS/Hannibal
A dancer attends a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers are made-up prior to a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers are silhouetted during a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
A dancer prepares backstage during a preview show. REUTERS/Hannibal
General view of the Friedrichstadt-Palast, the venue for the new grand show "THE WYLD", in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers laugh backstage after a preview show. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
A dancer is helped with her costume backstage during a preview show. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Ballet director Alexandra Georgieva talks to members of the ballet ensemble during a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
A dancer holds up a poodle during a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Next Slideshows
Celebrity portraits
Up close and personal with famous faces.
The fashion of Oscar de la Renta
Fashion moments from Oscar de la Renta.
Shanghai Fashion Week
Collection highlights from Shanghai Fashion Week.
Alternative Miss World
The Alternative Miss World competition is open to entrants of any gender or nationality.
MORE IN PICTURES
The rings of Saturn
NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the spacecraft's suicidal plunge into the planet.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Outrage over Venezuela court power grab
Venezuelan security forces quell growing protests against the autocratic government and a crippling economic crisis.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Race to the French presidency
With less than three weeks to go before the first round of the French election, conservative Francois Fillon, centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen try to rally votes.
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Displaced by drought in Somalia
Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.