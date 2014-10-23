THE WYLD ballet

Dancers attend a dress rehearsal for the "THE WYLD" at Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin October 2, 2014. Ten choreographers working with 60 dancers from the world's largest ballet company put on the $13.5 million show, the largest production budget in...more

Dancers attend a dress rehearsal for the "THE WYLD" at Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin October 2, 2014. Ten choreographers working with 60 dancers from the world's largest ballet company put on the $13.5 million show, the largest production budget in the 95-year history of Friedrichstadt-Palast. REUTERS/Hannibal

Close