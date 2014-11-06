The youngest most powerful people
1. Mark Zuckerberg at 30 is the youngest most powerful person in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes.
2. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, 31, comes in second.
3. Google co-founder Sergey Brin at 41 is third.
4. Google CEO Larry Page, 41, is fourth.
5. Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk, 43 is fifth.
6. Tencent Chairman and CEO Ma Huateng (Pony Ma), 54.
7. A man purported to be the reclusive leader of the militant Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, 43.
8. Chinese-language Internet search provider Baidu, Inc. Chairman and CEO Robin Li, 45.
9. Vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, Jay Y. Lee, 46.
10. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, 47.
Next Slideshows
Typhoon Haiyan's legacy
The Philippines still bears scars from last year's destructive Typhoon Haiyan.
Strange places to vote
Unusual polling stations across America.
Ashoura festival
During Ashoura, Shi'ite Muslims commemorate the slaying of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hussein in Kerbala in 680 AD.
All along the border
As Switzerland prepares to vote on a proposal to dramatically limit immigration Reuters photographer Denis Balibouse travelled along the Swiss border from the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Displaced by drought in Somalia
Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.
Hot springs spa reopens amid Mosul chaos
Hammam al-Alil, a town south of Mosul famous for its healing hot waters, is back in business after a U.S.-backed offensive retook the area from Islamic State militants and authorities reopened its spa.
Outrage over Venezuela court power grab
Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening cane fields and shutting down coal mines.
Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria
A suspected Syrian government chemical attack killed dozens of people, including children, in the northwestern province of Idlib, a monitor, medics and rescue workers in the rebel-held area said.
Blast in St. Petersburg metro
Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.