Pictures | Thu Nov 6, 2014 | 2:30pm GMT

The youngest most powerful people

1. Mark Zuckerberg at 30 is the youngest most powerful person in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
2. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, 31, comes in second.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
3. Google co-founder Sergey Brin at 41 is third.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
4. Google CEO Larry Page, 41, is fourth.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
5. Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk, 43 is fifth.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
6. Tencent Chairman and CEO Ma Huateng (Pony Ma), 54.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
7. A man purported to be the reclusive leader of the militant Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, 43.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
8. Chinese-language Internet search provider Baidu, Inc. Chairman and CEO Robin Li, 45.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
9. Vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, Jay Y. Lee, 46.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
10. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, 47.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
