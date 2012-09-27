Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Sep 27, 2012 | 3:30am BST

Theatrical protests

<p>A man wears a mask of Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad ahead of a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. The demonstration was organized by human rights group Iran180 in response to the Iranian and Syrian regime's human rights record, and included a performance by theater group Fantastic Nobodies. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>A woman looks as two men dressed as Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad walk toward a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>A man dressed as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad adjusts his costume ahead of a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Iran180 Director of Outreach Chris DeVito checks props before a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>A man dressed as Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad pokes his tongue through his mask before a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>A woman admonishes a performer dressed as Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad during a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>People "attack" a performer dressed as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>A man dressed as Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is stepped on during a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Performers dressed as Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (rear) prepare their costumes before a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>A man films a performance that included people portraying Iranian leaders Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Ayatollah Khamenei, and Syrian President Bashar Hafez al-Assad that was part of a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>A performer removes a mock nuclear warhead from storage in preparation for a protest that was held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>A man dressed as Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad holds a mock bomb as he performs in a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>(L-R) Performers dressed as Iranian leaders Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Ayatollah Khamenei, and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad take part in a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Pedestrians walk past a giant prop of Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad before a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

