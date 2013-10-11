Tibetan (Mexican) Buddhist Monk
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, heats milk in a pot at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. He is the first Gueshe Lobsang Dawa of Mexican nationality and speaks Spanish. He grew up in a Mexican Catholic family but studied for 12 years in...more
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, heats milk in a pot at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. He is the first Gueshe Lobsang Dawa of Mexican nationality and speaks Spanish. He grew up in a Mexican Catholic family but studied for 12 years in the Drepung Loseling monastery, which was founded in 1416 but was later relocated in 1959 after China invaded Tibet to Karnataka State, south India. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, reads on his bed at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, reads on his bed at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, meditates in front of a picture of Dalai Lama at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, meditates in front of a picture of Dalai Lama at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, smiles as he poses for a photograph next to a picture of Dalai Lama at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, smiles as he poses for a photograph next to a picture of Dalai Lama at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, reads a Tibetan book at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, reads a Tibetan book at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, reads at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, reads at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, makes an offering in front of a Buddha statue at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, makes an offering in front of a Buddha statue at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, stands in a room at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, stands in a room at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, heats milk in a pot at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, heats milk in a pot at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, makes an offering in front of a Buddha statue at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, makes an offering in front of a Buddha statue at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, walks inside Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, walks inside Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, heats milk in a pot at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, heats milk in a pot at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, climbs up the stairs at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, climbs up the stairs at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, meditates in front of a picture of Dalai Lama at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, meditates in front of a picture of Dalai Lama at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Tibetan Buddhist monk enters the door to attend a Tibetan Buddhist culture class inside Tibet house in Mexico City, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Tibetan Buddhist monk enters the door to attend a Tibetan Buddhist culture class inside Tibet house in Mexico City, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Next Slideshows
Counting elephants
Kenyan and Tanzanian governments conduct a joint aerial count of elephants and other large mammals in east Africa.
Painting with tears
An artist in Argentina paints using a unique technique that consists of taking in the paint through his nose and squirting it out through his eyes onto a...
Cricket Fighting Competition
In Beijing, autumn marks cricket fighting season, a traditional Chinese sport with more than 1,000 years of history.
The Gaza shore
Gaza's sandy beach is a favorite spot for locals to relax.
MORE IN PICTURES
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Several hundred people have defied winter conditions to walk across the border into Canada from the U.S. as they flee President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants, migrants and refugee agencies say.
Demolition day
Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
North Korea's secretive missile program
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.