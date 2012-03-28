Edition:
United Kingdom

Tibetan exile protest

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

A Tibetan exile runs after setting himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

A Tibetan exile runs after setting himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 20
Wednesday, March 28, 2012

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 20
Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Tibetan exiles scuffle with the police during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Tibetan exiles scuffle with the police during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 20
Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Tibetan exiles are detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Tibetan exiles are detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 20
Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Policemen detain a Tibetan exile during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Policemen detain a Tibetan exile during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
5 / 20
Wednesday, March 28, 2012

A Tibetan exile runs after setting himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

A Tibetan exile runs after setting himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 20
Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Tibetan exiles try to douse the flames from their comrade, Jamphel Yeshi, after he set himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Tibetan exiles try to douse the flames from their comrade, Jamphel Yeshi, after he set himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 20
Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Jamphel Yeshi, a Tibetan exile, is taken to the hospital after he set himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. Yeshi later died of his injuries. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Jamphel Yeshi, a Tibetan exile, is taken to the hospital after he set himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. Yeshi later died of his injuries. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
8 / 20
Wednesday, March 28, 2012

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
9 / 20
Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Police detain a Tibetan exile during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Police detain a Tibetan exile during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
10 / 20
Wednesday, March 28, 2012

A Tibetan exile reads a note which is believed to be written by Jamphel Yeshi, who set himself on fire on Monday during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp, in New Delhi, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

A Tibetan exile reads a note which is believed to be written by Jamphel Yeshi, who set himself on fire on Monday during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp, in New Delhi, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
11 / 20
Wednesday, March 28, 2012

A Tibetan exile shouts slogans while lying on the ground during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

A Tibetan exile shouts slogans while lying on the ground during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
12 / 20
Wednesday, March 28, 2012

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 20
Wednesday, March 28, 2012

A Tibetan exile walks past Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp, in New Delhi, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

A Tibetan exile walks past Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp, in New Delhi, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
14 / 20
Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Tibetan exiles scuffle with police during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Tibetan exiles scuffle with police during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
15 / 20
Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Tibetan exiles scuffle with the police during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Tibetan exiles scuffle with the police during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
16 / 20
Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Tibetan exiles cry as police detain others during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Tibetan exiles cry as police detain others during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
17 / 20
Wednesday, March 28, 2012

A Tibetan exile talks on the phone as she stands outside her house at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp, in New Delhi, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

A Tibetan exile talks on the phone as she stands outside her house at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp, in New Delhi, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
18 / 20
Wednesday, March 28, 2012

A Tibetan exile sits outside a monastery at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp, in New Delhi, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

A Tibetan exile sits outside a monastery at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp, in New Delhi, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
19 / 20
Wednesday, March 28, 2012

A Tibetan exile weeps from a police bus after they were detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

A Tibetan exile weeps from a police bus after they were detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
20 / 20

Tibetan exile protest

Tibetan exile protest Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Stranded in Yemen

Stranded in Yemen
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

1:45am GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

1:30am GMT

Islamic State militants behind bars

All Collections

Islamic State militants behind bars

Friday, February 17, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Friday, February 17, 2017

Flooding in Gaza

All Collections

Flooding in Gaza

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

View More Slideshows »