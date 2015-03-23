Edition:
Tide of the century

An aerial view shows the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast March 20, 2015. The Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey is expected to be entirely surrounded by the English Channel following exceptionally high spring tides. Parts of the French coast were on alert for the so-called "tide of the century", with tidal coefficients of 118 and 119 respectively on March 20 and 21. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
People stand along the waterfront as a wave crashes onto a seawall durng the rising tide in Saint Malo, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
A group of people walk on the mud flats at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
Sebastien Daligault, a guide at the Bay Saint-Michel, stands knee-deep in quicksand as tourists watch nearby during a walking tour at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
A guide (L) leads a group of people along the mud flats at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast March 21, 2015. At the Mont Saint-Michel, where some of the biggest tides in the world occur, visitors gathered to watch the tide disappear out of sight, exposing areas of beach and rock visible only every 18 years. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
A woman walks on the sand at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
People look at the sea on the waterfront in Saint Malo, France, March 21, 2015. . REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
People cast shadows on the sand as they walk at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast, March 21, 2015. At the Mont Saint-Michel, where some of the biggest tides in the world occur, visitors gathered to watch the tide disappear out of sight, exposing areas of beach and rock visible only every 18 years. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
An aerial view shows the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
Sheep graze in the meadow in front of the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
A man paddles a kayak as the incoming high tide surrounds the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
Onlookers gather at high tide to enjoy the spectacle of waves crashing on the coast at Penhors in Finistere, western France, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
People gather on the waterfront to watch the incoming high tide in Saint Malo, western France, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
A crowd of people is seen in silhouette on the waterfront as people watch the incoming high tide in Saint Malo, western France, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
A man stands on an embankment as the incoming high tide surrounds the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
