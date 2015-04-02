Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Apr 2, 2015 | 6:43pm BST

Tikrit after ISIS

A damaged mosque is seen amidst destroyed vehicles and other debris in Tikrit, Iraq, April 1, 2015. The Iraqi government claimed victory over Islamic State insurgents in Tikrit on Wednesday after a month-long battle for the city supported by Shi'ite militiamen and U.S.-led air strikes, saying that only small pockets of resistance remained. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A damaged mosque is seen amidst destroyed vehicles and other debris in Tikrit, Iraq, April 1, 2015. The Iraqi government claimed victory over Islamic State insurgents in Tikrit on Wednesday after a month-long battle for the city supported by Shi'ite...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A damaged mosque is seen amidst destroyed vehicles and other debris in Tikrit, Iraq, April 1, 2015. The Iraqi government claimed victory over Islamic State insurgents in Tikrit on Wednesday after a month-long battle for the city supported by Shi'ite militiamen and U.S.-led air strikes, saying that only small pockets of resistance remained. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
1 / 22
A member from the Iraqi security forces beats an Islamic State insurgent, who was captured in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member from the Iraqi security forces beats an Islamic State insurgent, who was captured in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A member from the Iraqi security forces beats an Islamic State insurgent, who was captured in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
2 / 22
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters gesture from the back of vehicle in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Shi'ite paramilitary fighters gesture from the back of vehicle in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters gesture from the back of vehicle in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
3 / 22
Iraqi security forces walk in the vicinity of one of the palaces of former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. This palace compound is believed to be one of the locations where many of the hundreds of Iraqi military recruits who were abducted from Camp Speicher by Islamic State militants last June were brought to, and killed. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces walk in the vicinity of one of the palaces of former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. This palace compound is believed to be one of the locations where many of the hundreds of Iraqi military recruits who...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Iraqi security forces walk in the vicinity of one of the palaces of former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. This palace compound is believed to be one of the locations where many of the hundreds of Iraqi military recruits who were abducted from Camp Speicher by Islamic State militants last June were brought to, and killed. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
4 / 22
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters ride a vehicle past a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, near former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein's palace in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite paramilitary fighters ride a vehicle past a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, near former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein's palace in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters ride a vehicle past a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, near former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein's palace in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
5 / 22
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters and Iraqi security forces arrest Islamic State militants in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite paramilitary fighters and Iraqi security forces arrest Islamic State militants in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters and Iraqi security forces arrest Islamic State militants in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
6 / 22
Iraqi security forces stand on the top of the gate of Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces stand on the top of the gate of Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Iraqi security forces stand on the top of the gate of Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
7 / 22
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters and members of Iraqi security forces hold an Islamist State flag which they pulled down in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite paramilitary fighters and members of Iraqi security forces hold an Islamist State flag which they pulled down in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters and members of Iraqi security forces hold an Islamist State flag which they pulled down in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
8 / 22
Smoke is seen coming from behind a building in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Smoke is seen coming from behind a building in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Smoke is seen coming from behind a building in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
9 / 22
A member from the Shi'ite paramilitary fighters walks in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. Iraqi troops and Shi'ite paramilitary fighters were battling Islamic State on Wednesday in northern Tikrit, which officials described as the Sunni Muslim militant group's last stronghold in the city. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member from the Shi'ite paramilitary fighters walks in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. Iraqi troops and Shi'ite paramilitary fighters were battling Islamic State on Wednesday in northern Tikrit, which officials described as the Sunni Muslim militant group's...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A member from the Shi'ite paramilitary fighters walks in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. Iraqi troops and Shi'ite paramilitary fighters were battling Islamic State on Wednesday in northern Tikrit, which officials described as the Sunni Muslim militant group's last stronghold in the city. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
10 / 22
The city of Tikrit is seen April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

The city of Tikrit is seen April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
The city of Tikrit is seen April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
11 / 22
Iraqi security forces stand on a riverbank of the Tigris River in Tikrit, April 1, 2015, at a location where some of the hundreds of Iraqi military recruits who were abducted from Camp Speicher by Islamic State militants last June are believed to have been murdered. This location is in the vicinity of the old palace grounds of former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein, where many of the abducted soldiers were kept and eventually killed. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces stand on a riverbank of the Tigris River in Tikrit, April 1, 2015, at a location where some of the hundreds of Iraqi military recruits who were abducted from Camp Speicher by Islamic State militants last June are believed to...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Iraqi security forces stand on a riverbank of the Tigris River in Tikrit, April 1, 2015, at a location where some of the hundreds of Iraqi military recruits who were abducted from Camp Speicher by Islamic State militants last June are believed to have been murdered. This location is in the vicinity of the old palace grounds of former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein, where many of the abducted soldiers were kept and eventually killed. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
12 / 22
A Shi'ite paramilitary fighter puts Iraqi flags on a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants in Tikrit, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A Shi'ite paramilitary fighter puts Iraqi flags on a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants in Tikrit, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A Shi'ite paramilitary fighter puts Iraqi flags on a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants in Tikrit, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 22
A member of Iraqi security forces gestures in Tikrit, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of Iraqi security forces gestures in Tikrit, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A member of Iraqi security forces gestures in Tikrit, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 22
Members of the Iraqi security forces make tea in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of the Iraqi security forces make tea in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Members of the Iraqi security forces make tea in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
15 / 22
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters gesture on the back of vehicle in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Shi'ite paramilitary fighters gesture on the back of vehicle in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters gesture on the back of vehicle in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
16 / 22
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite paramilitary fighters walk near a destroyed building in Tikrit, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite paramilitary fighters walk near a destroyed building in Tikrit, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite paramilitary fighters walk near a destroyed building in Tikrit, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
17 / 22
Members of the Iraqi army gesture as they ride on a tank in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of the Iraqi army gesture as they ride on a tank in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Members of the Iraqi army gesture as they ride on a tank in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
18 / 22
A member of the Iraqi SWAT troopers gestures in Tikrit, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Iraqi SWAT troopers gestures in Tikrit, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A member of the Iraqi SWAT troopers gestures in Tikrit, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 22
Members of the Iraqi security forces gather in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of the Iraqi security forces gather in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Members of the Iraqi security forces gather in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
20 / 22
Iraqi army soldiers ride on military vehicles in Tikrit, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi army soldiers ride on military vehicles in Tikrit, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Iraqi army soldiers ride on military vehicles in Tikrit, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
21 / 22
A member of the Iraqi security forces rides a bicycle in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of the Iraqi security forces rides a bicycle in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A member of the Iraqi security forces rides a bicycle in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Fleeing Yemen

Fleeing Yemen

Next Slideshows

Fleeing Yemen

Fleeing Yemen

Civilians flee fighting and air strikes as the Houthi advance reaches the southern port city of Aden.

02 Apr 2015
The eruptions of Mount Sinabung

The eruptions of Mount Sinabung

The Indonesian volcano was dormant for 400 years before erupting in 2010.

02 Apr 2015
Wreckage in the Alps

Wreckage in the Alps

Images from the French Alps terrain where the Germanwings plane crashed.

02 Apr 2015
Iraq retakes Tikrit

Iraq retakes Tikrit

The Iraqi government claims victory over Islamic State insurgents in Tikrit after a month-long battle, saying that only small pockets of resistance remain.

02 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Running the Boston Marathon

Running the Boston Marathon

Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures