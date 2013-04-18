Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Apr 18, 2013 | 1:25pm BST

Tilda Swinton sleeping at MoMA

<p>Actress Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Actress Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Actress Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
1 / 6
<p>Actress Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Actress Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Actress Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
2 / 6
<p>People look on as actress Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

People look on as actress Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, April 18, 2013

People look on as actress Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
3 / 6
<p>Actress Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Actress Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Actress Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
4 / 6
<p>Actress Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Actress Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Actress Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
5 / 6
<p>Actress Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Actress Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Actress Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Coachella Music Festival

Coachella Music Festival

Next Slideshows

Coachella Music Festival

Coachella Music Festival

Concert-goers rock the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the California desert.

15 Apr 2013
MTV Movie Awards

MTV Movie Awards

Highlights from the awards show.

15 Apr 2013
Australian Fashion Week

Australian Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Sydney.

12 Apr 2013
Country Music Awards

Country Music Awards

Highlights from the Academy of Country Music awards.

08 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

The last of the Goodyear blimps

The last of the Goodyear blimps

Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.

Ski and snowboard world championships

Ski and snowboard world championships

Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.

Saudi strikes on Yemen

Saudi strikes on Yemen

At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures