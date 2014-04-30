Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Apr 30, 2014 | 4:56pm BST

Time 100 Gala

<p>Honoree and television personality Seth Meyers arrives with his wife, Alexi Ashe, at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and singer Pharrell Williams arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and journalist Megyn Kelly arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and journalist Charlie Rose arrives with his companion Amanda Burden at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and actress Amy Adams arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and singer Carrie Underwood arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and Senator Rand Paul arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and the finance minister of Nigeria, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honorees and songwriters of "Frozen" Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, arrive at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Rupert Murdoch arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and theater director Diane Paulus arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and politician Scott Walker arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and artist Marina Abramovic arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Actress Susan Sarandon arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and chef Alice Waters arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree Sister Rosemary Nyirumbe arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and activist Withelma "T" Ortiz Walker Pettigrew arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and creative director of CELINE, Phoebe Philo, arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and inventor Arunachalam Muruganantham arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and author John Green arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Arianna Huffington arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and activist Ory Okolloh arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and chief scientific officer of Advanced Cell Technology, Robert Lanza, arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honorees and Founders of Snapchat Evan Spiegel (L) and Bobby Murphy arrive at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and model Christy Turlington Burns arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and astronomer John Kovac arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Padma Lakshmi arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Kathryn Sullivan arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and geneticist David Sinclair arrives with a guest at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and television writer Jenji Kohan arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Television personality Martha Stewart arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and climatologist Katharine Hayhoe arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and human rights lawyer, Thuli Madonsela arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Journalist Katie Couric arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and founder of Nest, Tony Fadell, arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Journalist Matt Lauer arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and director Alfonso Cuaron arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and Syrian activist Obadah al-Kaddri arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Honoree and CEO of Uber, Travis Kalanick, arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Barbara Walters arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Journalist Ann Coulter arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Journalist Norah O'Donnell arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Ronan Farrow arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Musician Frank Ocean arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

