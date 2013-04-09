Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Apr 9, 2013 | 1:35am BST

Tiny dancers

<p>Young ballet dancers (L - R)Chloe Rotonda, Natacha Ross and Isabella Riordan inspect their ballet shoes while waiting for their turn during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancers (L - R)Chloe Rotonda, Natacha Ross and Isabella Riordan inspect their ballet shoes while waiting for their turn during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5,...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancers (L - R)Chloe Rotonda, Natacha Ross and Isabella Riordan inspect their ballet shoes while waiting for their turn during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancers climb a staircase to take part in auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancers climb a staircase to take part in auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancers climb a staircase to take part in auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancer Shaun English is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (L) and faculty member Katrina Killian during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancer Shaun English is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (L) and faculty member Katrina Killian during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancer Shaun English is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (L) and faculty member Katrina Killian during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancers (L-R) Alexa Nanes, Yumi Park, Giselle Redmond, Chloe Tomanow, Ella Silver-Lewis, and Robin Slattery wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancers (L-R) Alexa Nanes, Yumi Park, Giselle Redmond, Chloe Tomanow, Ella Silver-Lewis, and Robin Slattery wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York,...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancers (L-R) Alexa Nanes, Yumi Park, Giselle Redmond, Chloe Tomanow, Ella Silver-Lewis, and Robin Slattery wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 18
<p>The mother of young ballet dancer Kyra Neamonitakis wipes a tear from her eyes before sending her into auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

The mother of young ballet dancer Kyra Neamonitakis wipes a tear from her eyes before sending her into auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

The mother of young ballet dancer Kyra Neamonitakis wipes a tear from her eyes before sending her into auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancer Jesse Peterson is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (L) and faculty member Katrina Killian during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancer Jesse Peterson is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (L) and faculty member Katrina Killian during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancer Jesse Peterson is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (L) and faculty member Katrina Killian during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancers (L-R) Amanda Franklin, Adelaide Feldman, Shaun English, Uma Couchman, and Amelia Chin play after attending auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancers (L-R) Amanda Franklin, Adelaide Feldman, Shaun English, Uma Couchman, and Amelia Chin play after attending auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013....more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancers (L-R) Amanda Franklin, Adelaide Feldman, Shaun English, Uma Couchman, and Amelia Chin play after attending auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancer Robin Slattery leaps in the air during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancer Robin Slattery leaps in the air during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancer Robin Slattery leaps in the air during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancers (L-R) Amanda Franklin, Adelaide Feldman, and Shaun English anxiously wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancers (L-R) Amanda Franklin, Adelaide Feldman, and Shaun English anxiously wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancers (L-R) Amanda Franklin, Adelaide Feldman, and Shaun English anxiously wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancer Adelaide Feldman is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (R) and faculty member Katrina Killian during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancer Adelaide Feldman is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (R) and faculty member Katrina Killian during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancer Adelaide Feldman is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (R) and faculty member Katrina Killian during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancer Addison DeRose is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancer Addison DeRose is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancer Addison DeRose is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancers (L - R) Aims Smit, Robin Slattery, Ella Silver-Lewis, and Chloe Romanov wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancers (L - R) Aims Smit, Robin Slattery, Ella Silver-Lewis, and Chloe Romanov wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancers (L - R) Aims Smit, Robin Slattery, Ella Silver-Lewis, and Chloe Romanov wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancer Amanda Franklin anxiously awaits her turn during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancer Amanda Franklin anxiously awaits her turn during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancer Amanda Franklin anxiously awaits her turn during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancers (L-R) Henry Lepri, Tiago Kiel, and Griffin Horton watch another child during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancers (L-R) Henry Lepri, Tiago Kiel, and Griffin Horton watch another child during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancers (L-R) Henry Lepri, Tiago Kiel, and Griffin Horton watch another child during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancer Kyra Neamonitakis (R) points to Isabella Riordan while waiting her turn during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancer Kyra Neamonitakis (R) points to Isabella Riordan while waiting her turn during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancer Kyra Neamonitakis (R) points to Isabella Riordan while waiting her turn during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancer Chloe Rotonda dances across the floor during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancer Chloe Rotonda dances across the floor during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancer Chloe Rotonda dances across the floor during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancer Kate Buckhurst is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (L) and faculty member Katrina Killian (R) during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancer Kate Buckhurst is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (L) and faculty member Katrina Killian (R) during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancer Kate Buckhurst is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (L) and faculty member Katrina Killian (R) during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
17 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancers (L-R) Robin Slattery, Ella Silver-Lewis, Chloe Tomanow, Giselle Redmond and Yumi Park wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancers (L-R) Robin Slattery, Ella Silver-Lewis, Chloe Tomanow, Giselle Redmond and Yumi Park wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013....more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancers (L-R) Robin Slattery, Ella Silver-Lewis, Chloe Tomanow, Giselle Redmond and Yumi Park wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
The hunting games

The hunting games

Next Slideshows

The hunting games

The hunting games

Photographer Michaela Rehle follows Ramona Pohl-Uebel, her father and one hundred other hunters as they take part in a driven hunt event at one of Germany's...

08 Apr 2013
Plight of the Roma

Plight of the Roma

A look at Roma life around the world.

08 Apr 2013
Ladies of Aintree

Ladies of Aintree

Racing fashion at the Grand National.

05 Apr 2013
First Lady and the younger generation

First Lady and the younger generation

Whether it's her "Let's Move" initiative, or lending a helping hand with gardening skills, Michelle Obama continues to spend time with the younger generation.

05 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor

Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor

Citizens assemble and distribute meals to the poor in Venezuela, in the fourth year of a crushing recession that has forced many to skip meals and jostle for scarce subsidized food.

Shooting outside UK parliament

Shooting outside UK parliament

Five people were killed and about 40 injured in London after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to the British parliament.

World Water Day

World Water Day

A look at the world's relationship with water on World Water Day on March 22.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Drones in the sky

Drones in the sky

The varied roles of drones.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures