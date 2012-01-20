Tiny living spaces
Zameel, a 44-year-old migrant taxi driver, adjusts the tie of his son Salim, 8, as he prepares him for school inside their one room dwelling in a residential area in Mumbai October 7, 2011. Ten migrant workers who pay a monthly rent of 6,000 rupees ($123) live in a 4.5 x 3 metres (15 x 10 ft.) room. All the occupants who come from the same district of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh are in Mumbai for better job opportunities and work as taxi drivers and manual labourers. According to a 2011 census conducted by the government of India, the population of Mumbai is more than 12 million and there is estimated to be about 20,482 persons per square kilometre. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents have dinner in a renovated scrapped vehicle which serves as their dwelling, at a dismantling centre for old vehicles on the outskirts of Hefei, Anhui province, China, April 12, 2011. Seven families in the center, with ages from 4 to 84, dismantle old cars as their livelihood during the day and live in renovated scrapped vehicles during the night, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents have dinner in a renovated scrapped vehicle which serves as their dwelling, at a dismantling centre for old vehicles on the outskirts of Hefei, Anhui province, China, April 12, 2011. Seven families in the center, with ages from 4 to 84, dismantle old cars as their livelihood during the day and live in renovated scrapped vehicles during the night, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Kong Siu-kau, 63, a cage home resident for several years relying on government pension, sits in his cage bed in Hong Kong March 20, 2009. The monthly rent of a caged-bed, the lowest standard for a shelter in Hong Kong besides sleeping on the street, costs $150. Hong Kong's unemployment rate has risen to five percent, the highest level since June 2006, government said on Tuesday. Labour Secretary Matthew Cheung said the worsening job market was noticeable and he expects unemployment to rise further, government radio reported. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A woman sits inside her "cubicle" home, one of the 19 24-square feet units inside a 600 square foot residential apartment complex in Hong Kong September 16, 2009. The Hong Kong government estimates that about 100,000 people live in similar "cubicle" units, which cost an average monthly rental rate of $150, in one of the world's largest financial hubs, according to the Society for Community Organization, an NGO which helps those in need. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Kwok, a 33-year-old woman, walks up a staircase next to her 80-square-feet (7-square-meter) subdivided flat inside an industrial building in Hong Kong January 19, 2012. Kwok pays a monthly rent of HK$1,700 ($219) for the flat. A total of 38 residents staged an ongoing protest against the government's decision urging them to leave due to illegal subdivision in the industrial building for residential purposes, without providing them a place to stay, according to a local newspaper. Amid a slumping property market, Hong Kong is still one of the most expensive cities for buying flats. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Tracy Burger, 45, (L) prepares food with his wife Elizabeth, 43, (C) in their eight-year-old son Dylan's room, in a converted garage in Los Angeles, California, December 18, 2011. The Burgers lost their apartment in 2009 after both losing their jobs with combined earnings of $100,000 a year. They were forced to sell most of their possessions and live in a motel before moving into Elizabeth's mother's garage in March 2011. In a report issued earlier this month, the National Center on Family Homelessness, based in Needham, Massachusetts, said 1.6 million children were living on the streets of the United States last year or in shelters, motels and doubled-up with other families. That marked a 38 percent jump in child homelessness since 2007 and Ellen Bassuk, the center's president, attributes the increase to fallout from the U.S. recession and a surge in the number of extremely poor households headed by women. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Unmarried men sleep next to each other in a shared accommodation in the remote village of Siyani, where they also live and work in, about 140km (86 miles) west of Gujarat's capital Ahmedabad, October 5, 2011. Siyani is typical of many Indian villages and may be an indicator of things to come as India's male to female ratio declines. The village has some 350 unmarried men over the age of 35 - and hundreds more under 35 - because there aren't enough women to marry. Many women have also left to look elsewhere for grooms with more money and better prospects. Census data released earlier this year revealed there are 914 girls for every 1,000 boys born - a sharp fall since 2001 when the ratio was 933 girls for every 1000 boys. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Kong Siu-kau eats in front of a small cage in Hong Kong's Tai Kok Tsui district July 16, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile
Naseem, a 43-year-old migrant cook, walks up a staircase to his one room dwelling in a residential area in Mumbai October 5, 2011. Ten migrant workers who pay a monthly rent of 6,000 rupees ($123) live in a 4.5 x 3 metres (15 x 10 ft.) room. All the occupants who come from the same district of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh are in Mumbai for better job opportunities and work as taxi drivers and manual labourers. According to a 2011 census conducted by the government of India, the population of Mumbai is more than 12 million and there is estimated to be about 20,482 persons per square kilometre. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man sits inside his "cubicle" home, one of the 19 24-square feet units inside a 600 square foot residential apartment complex in Hong Kong September 16, 2009. The Hong Kong government estimates that about 100,000 people live in similar "cubicle" units, which cost an average monthly rental rate of $150, in one of the world's largest financial hubs, according to the Society for Community Organization, an NGO which helps those in need. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Four-year-old Cheng Yuhui, a child from a migrant worker family from southwest China's Sichuan province, cries next to a bed in an eight square metre (86 square foot) dwelling in a residential area for migrant workers in Beijing May 27, 2011. The education of the children of migrant workers, who number 240 million in China, is one of the top concerns of the Chinese State Council, Premier Wen Jiabao said during an online chat with Internet users in February. The council also said that preschools are currently the "weakest" part of the education system. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man is seen through windows as he watches television on his bed in a scrapped vehicle which serves as his dwelling, at a dismantling centre for old vehicles on the outskirts of Hefei, Anhui province April 12, 2011. Seven families in the center, with ages from 4 to 84, dismantle old cars as their livelihood during the day and live in renovated scrapped vehicles during the night, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A man is seen through windows as he watches television on his bed in a scrapped vehicle which serves as his dwelling, at a dismantling centre for old vehicles on the outskirts of Hefei, Anhui province April 12, 2011. Seven families in the center, with ages from 4 to 84, dismantle old cars as their livelihood during the day and live in renovated scrapped vehicles during the night, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A man climbs up his "cubicle" home, one of the 19 24-square feet units inside a 600 square foot residential apartment complex in Hong Kong September 16, 2009. The Hong Kong government estimates that about 100,000 people live in similar "cubicle" units, which cost an average monthly rental rate of $150, in one of the world's largest financial hubs, according to the Society for Community Organization, an NGO which helps those in need. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An elderly resident poses in his cubicle in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. Mong Kok has the highest population density in the world, with 130,000 in one square kilometre. The world's population will reach seven billion on 31 October 2011, according to projections by the United Nations, which says this global milestone presents both an opportunity and a challenge for the planet. While more people are living longer and healthier lives, says the U.N., gaps between rich and poor are widening and more people than ever are vulnerable to food insecurity and water shortages. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Munawwar, a 30-year-old migrant taxi driver, sleeps on a wooden plank in the balcony of his one room dwelling in a residential area in Mumbai October 5, 2011. Ten migrant workers who pay a monthly rent of 6,000 rupees ($123) live in a 4.5 x 3 metres (15 x 10 ft.) room. All the occupants who come from the same district of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh are in Mumbai for better job opportunities and work as taxi drivers and manual labourers. According to a 2011 census conducted by the government of India, the population of Mumbai is more than 12 million and there is estimated to be about 20,482 persons per square kilometre. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Eric Wong, managing director of a capsule bed manufacturer, poses in a modified capsule bed inside a showroom in Hong Kong January 7, 2012. The beds, which are modified for the Hong Kong market, have adjustable ceilings, a larger air conditioner and a TV. They are aimed at university students and budget mainland Chinese travellers visiting the territory and will cost $450 a month or $30 a night, according to the manufacturer. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Tracy Burger, 45, washes dishes in a bathroom sink in a converted garage in Los Angeles, California December 18, 2011. Tracy and his wife Elizabeth, 43, lost their apartment in 2009 after both losing their jobs with combined earnings of $100,000 a year. They were forced to sell most of their possessions and live in a motel before moving into Elizabeth's mother's garage with their son Dylan, 8, in March 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ng, a 60-year-old man, poses for photos in his 60-square-feet (5.6-square-metres) subdivided flat inside an industrial building in Hong Kong January 19, 2012. Ng pays a monthly rent of HK$1,250 ($161) for the flat. A total of 38 residents staged an ongoing protest against the government's decision urging them to leave due to illegal subdivision in the industrial building for residential purposes, without providing them a place to stay, according to a local newspaper. Amid a slumping property market, Hong Kong is still one of the most expensive cities for buying flats. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Men eat next to small cages in Hong Kong's Tai Kok Tsui district July 16, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile
A comb tied with a rope is pictured inside a one room dwelling in a residential area in Mumbai October 5, 2011. Ten migrant workers who pay a monthly rent of 6,000 rupees ($123) live in a 4.5 x 3 metres (15 x 10 ft.) room. All the occupants who come from the same district of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh are in Mumbai for better job opportunities and work as taxi drivers and manual labourers. According to a 2011 census conducted by the government of India, the population of Mumbai is more than 12 million and there is estimated to be about 20,482 persons per square kilometre. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui