Pictures | Thu Jul 20, 2017 | 6:35pm BST

Toilet paper brides

A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
1 / 17
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
2 / 17
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
3 / 17
Models are pictured backstage wearing wedding dresses made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
4 / 17
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
5 / 17
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
6 / 17
Models present wedding dresses made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
7 / 17
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
8 / 17
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
9 / 17
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
10 / 17
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
11 / 17
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
12 / 17
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
13 / 17
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
14 / 17
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
15 / 17
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
16 / 17
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
17 / 17
