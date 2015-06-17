Toilet paper brides
Model Aubrey Vincler shows 'Top Hat, TP and Tails' by designer Donna Pope Vincler during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. The contestants competed in the annual Toilet Paper...more
Models prepare for the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model walks the runway wearing 'Garden Party' a design by Carol Touchstone during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model wears 'The Silhouette of my Garden' a design by Mimoza Haska during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model wears 'Love in Full Bloom' a design by Judith Henry during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model shows 'Lady Violet' by designer Julie Haas during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model shows 'Hope' by designer Frank Cazares during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model shows 'Gilded Garden' by designer Katrina Chalifoux during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Model Aubrey Vincler shows 'Top Hat, TP and Tails' by designer Donna Pope Vincler during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Carol Touchstone (R ) prepares her dress entry 'Garden Party' for the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Designer Donna Pope Vincler (center-L) reacts after her creation 'Top Hat, TP and Tails' won the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Models prepare for the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Ronoldo Cruz prepares his dress entry 'Blossoming Elegance' for the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
