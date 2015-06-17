Edition:
Toilet paper brides

Model Aubrey Vincler shows 'Top Hat, TP and Tails' by designer Donna Pope Vincler during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. The contestants competed in the annual Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest, showing off their dress-making skills using only Charmin toilet paper, glue, tape, needle and thread, for the $10,000 cash prize. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Models prepare for the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A model walks the runway wearing 'Garden Party' a design by Carol Touchstone during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A model wears 'The Silhouette of my Garden' a design by Mimoza Haska during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A model wears 'Love in Full Bloom' a design by Judith Henry during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A model wears 'Love in Full Bloom' a design by Judith Henry during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A model shows 'Lady Violet' by designer Julie Haas during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A model wears 'The Silhouette of my Garden' a design by Mimoza Haska during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A model shows 'Hope' by designer Frank Cazares during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A model shows 'Gilded Garden' by designer Katrina Chalifoux during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Model Aubrey Vincler shows 'Top Hat, TP and Tails' by designer Donna Pope Vincler during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Carol Touchstone (R ) prepares her dress entry 'Garden Party' for the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A model wears 'The Silhouette of my Garden' a design by Mimoza Haska during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Designer Donna Pope Vincler (center-L) reacts after her creation 'Top Hat, TP and Tails' won the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Models prepare for the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Ronoldo Cruz prepares his dress entry 'Blossoming Elegance' for the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, June 17, 2015
