United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Mar 16, 2016 | 7:45pm GMT

Tokyo Fashion Week

A model presents a creation by designer writtenafterwards during the Autumn/Winter 2016 Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A model presents a creation by designer writtenafterwards during the Autumn/Winter 2016 Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
A model presents a creation by designer writtenafterwards during the Autumn/Winter 2016 Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
writtenafterwards. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

writtenafterwards. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
writtenafterwards. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Norma Hauri. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Norma Hauri. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Norma Hauri. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
writtenafterwards. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

writtenafterwards. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
writtenafterwards. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Jotaro Saito. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Jotaro Saito. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Jotaro Saito. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Jotaro Saito. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Jotaro Saito. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Jotaro Saito. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anne Sofie Madsen. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Anne Sofie Madsen. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Anne Sofie Madsen. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Anne Sofie Madsen. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Anne Sofie Madsen. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Anne Sofie Madsen. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Anne Sofie Madsen. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Anne Sofie Madsen. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Anne Sofie Madsen. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Gwen Stefani takes pictures of the media before a fashion show by Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Gwen Stefani takes pictures of the media before a fashion show by Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Gwen Stefani takes pictures of the media before a fashion show by Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Takayuki Tanaka and Motoyuki Matsumoto for their brand 'divka' . REUTERS/Issei Kato

Takayuki Tanaka and Motoyuki Matsumoto for their brand 'divka' . REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Takayuki Tanaka and Motoyuki Matsumoto for their brand 'divka' . REUTERS/Issei Kato
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Takayuki Tanaka and Motoyuki Matsumoto. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Takayuki Tanaka and Motoyuki Matsumoto. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Takayuki Tanaka and Motoyuki Matsumoto. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
