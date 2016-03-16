Tokyo Fashion Week
A model presents a creation by designer writtenafterwards during the Autumn/Winter 2016 Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
writtenafterwards. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Norma Hauri. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
writtenafterwards. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Jotaro Saito. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Jotaro Saito. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anne Sofie Madsen. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Anne Sofie Madsen. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Anne Sofie Madsen. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Gwen Stefani takes pictures of the media before a fashion show by Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Takayuki Tanaka and Motoyuki Matsumoto for their brand 'divka' . REUTERS/Issei Kato
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Takayuki Tanaka and Motoyuki Matsumoto. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Next Slideshows
Best of Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Chanel's fashion salon
Karl Lagerfeld pared down his usual over-the-top runway to recreate a traditional couture show with gold and mirrors at Paris Fashion Week.
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall marry
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch weds former supermodel Jerry Hall in London.
Oscars red carpet
The fashion highs and lows from the Academy Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.