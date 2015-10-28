Tokyo Motor Show
Toyota Motor Corp's hydrogen fuel-cell concept car Toyota FCV PLUS. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Mitsubishi Motors' eX Concept electric crossover car. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Mercedes-Benz F 015 Luxury in Motion research car. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Lexus's concept car LF-FC is revealed. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Sven Stein, Representative Director of Volkswagen Group Japan, apologizes at the start of a presentation. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Suzuki Motor's Feel Free Go cross motorbike. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Toyota Motor Corp's C-HR concept car is reflected in a mirror. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
BMW Group's M4 GTS sports car. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd's personal mobility concept airbag car "Flesby". REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd's Sports Ride Concept vehicle. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Honda Neowing tricycle. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Mercedes-Benz Vision Tokyo concept car. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Daihatsu Motor Co. President Masanori Mitsui speaks next to its concept car NORIORI. The word NORIORI means in Japanese, "getting on and off". REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda (R) shakes hands with Miami Marlins outfielder Ichiro Suzuki during the presentation of the new Prius hybrid car. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Toyota Motor Corp's S-FR concept car (L) and its new Prius hybrid car (2nd L) are on display. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The Nissan IDS concept car. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Honda Motor Co's NSX. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Honda Motor Co's personal mobility concept self-driving car "Wander Stand". REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A woman rides a Honda Motor UNI-CUB personal mobility device. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Toyota Motor Corp's concept car Toyota KIKAI. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
The interior of the Nissan IDS concept car. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Mazda Motor Corp's RX-VISION car. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Toyota Motor Corp's C-HR concept car. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Suzuki Motor's President Toshihiro Suzuki poses with the Suzuki Mighty Deck concept car. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Nissan Teatro for Dayz concept car. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Next Slideshows
School for Santas
A Brazilian school shows men how to play Santa Claus during the Christmas season.
Team White House
The president meets America's sports elite.
Breeding China's pandas
Efforts to breed pandas has paid off for one center in China with 18 cubs born in 2015 alone.
Halloween for the dogs
Costumed canines at the annual Halloween Dog Parade in Manhattan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Fleeing South Sudan's civil war
Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.
Erdogan's Turkey
Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.
Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on
A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.
Commoner Queen
Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.
Dancing with the Irish
Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.
Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp
Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.
Fire ravages French migrant camp
A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.