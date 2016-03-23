Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Mar 23, 2016 | 7:30pm GMT

Tokyo nights

Cherry blossoms are illuminated next to Roppongi Hills Mori Tower building in Tokyo, Japan, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Cherry blossoms are illuminated next to Roppongi Hills Mori Tower building in Tokyo, Japan, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Cherry blossoms are illuminated next to Roppongi Hills Mori Tower building in Tokyo, Japan, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Men carry umbrellas as they cross a street under a railway bridge on a rainy night in Tokyo October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Men carry umbrellas as they cross a street under a railway bridge on a rainy night in Tokyo October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Men carry umbrellas as they cross a street under a railway bridge on a rainy night in Tokyo October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Reporters are reflected in a window overlooking Tokyo at night as they work at the Toshiba headquarters after a news conference July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reporters are reflected in a window overlooking Tokyo at night as they work at the Toshiba headquarters after a news conference July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Reporters are reflected in a window overlooking Tokyo at night as they work at the Toshiba headquarters after a news conference July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man get out of a taxi in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man get out of a taxi in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
A man get out of a taxi in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People walk past illuminated trees on a rainy night in Tokyo October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People walk past illuminated trees on a rainy night in Tokyo October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
People walk past illuminated trees on a rainy night in Tokyo October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People cross a junction in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People cross a junction in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
People cross a junction in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People wait on a metro platform as a train goes past in central Tokyo October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People wait on a metro platform as a train goes past in central Tokyo October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
People wait on a metro platform as a train goes past in central Tokyo October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Passersby are silhouetted in front of an illuminated advertising board of a gigolo club called "host club" in Kabukicho, Tokyo's biggest amusement district, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Passersby are silhouetted in front of an illuminated advertising board of a gigolo club called "host club" in Kabukicho, Tokyo's biggest amusement district, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Passersby are silhouetted in front of an illuminated advertising board of a gigolo club called "host club" in Kabukicho, Tokyo's biggest amusement district, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A general view shows the headquarters of Sony Corporation at night in Tokyo, Japan, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A general view shows the headquarters of Sony Corporation at night in Tokyo, Japan, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
A general view shows the headquarters of Sony Corporation at night in Tokyo, Japan, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-nuclear energy protester plays the guitar and sings songs opposite Japan's national parliament building in Tokyo November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

An anti-nuclear energy protester plays the guitar and sings songs opposite Japan's national parliament building in Tokyo November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
An anti-nuclear energy protester plays the guitar and sings songs opposite Japan's national parliament building in Tokyo November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Women in kimonos look at pictures they took in front of paper lanterns during the annual Mitama Festival at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Women in kimonos look at pictures they took in front of paper lanterns during the annual Mitama Festival at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, July 13, 2014
Women in kimonos look at pictures they took in front of paper lanterns during the annual Mitama Festival at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A man using his mobile phone stands near a glass window at a building at a Tokyo's business district March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A man using his mobile phone stands near a glass window at a building at a Tokyo's business district March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A man using his mobile phone stands near a glass window at a building at a Tokyo's business district March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
People stand outside a nightclub in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. The words on the left translates to "Open Invitation". REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People stand outside a nightclub in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. The words on the left translates to "Open Invitation". REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
People stand outside a nightclub in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. The words on the left translates to "Open Invitation". REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man holds an umbrella as he stands in a street on a rainy night in Tokyo October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man holds an umbrella as he stands in a street on a rainy night in Tokyo October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A man holds an umbrella as he stands in a street on a rainy night in Tokyo October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The silhouette of Japan's highest mountain Mount Fuji is seen beyond buildings in Tokyo December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The silhouette of Japan's highest mountain Mount Fuji is seen beyond buildings in Tokyo December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2012
The silhouette of Japan's highest mountain Mount Fuji is seen beyond buildings in Tokyo December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man holding an umbrella walks on a traditional Japanese pub street in Tokyo February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A man holding an umbrella walks on a traditional Japanese pub street in Tokyo February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A man holding an umbrella walks on a traditional Japanese pub street in Tokyo February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A security worker walks around a Christmas illumination at Yomiuri Land amusement park in Tokyo November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A security worker walks around a Christmas illumination at Yomiuri Land amusement park in Tokyo November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
A security worker walks around a Christmas illumination at Yomiuri Land amusement park in Tokyo November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A man rides a bike in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man rides a bike in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
A man rides a bike in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man walks out of a Japanese pub at a business district in Tokyo, Japan, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A man walks out of a Japanese pub at a business district in Tokyo, Japan, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A man walks out of a Japanese pub at a business district in Tokyo, Japan, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Lights are seen turned on at a residential apartment building in downtown Tokyo March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Lights are seen turned on at a residential apartment building in downtown Tokyo March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2012
Lights are seen turned on at a residential apartment building in downtown Tokyo March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Celebrating Holi

Celebrating Holi

