Tokyo: Olympic city
People celebrate after hearing that Tokyo had been chosen to host the 2020 Olympic Games during a public viewing event in Tokyo September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japanese fencer Yuki Ota cries as Jacques Rogge President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announces Tokyo as the city to host the 2020 Summer Olympic Games during a ceremony in Buenos Aires September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci more
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan (2nd R) celebrates with members of the Tokyo bid committee as Jacques Rogge President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announces Tokyo as the city to host the 2020 Summer Olympic Games during a ceremony...more
Jacques Rogge President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announces Tokyo as the city to host the 2020 Summer Olympic Games during a ceremony in Buenos Aires September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrice Coffrini/Pool
Well-wishers wave Japanese national flags to celebrate Japan's Emperor Akihito's 79th birthday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gestures as he speaks during Tokyo 2020 kick off rally in Tokyo August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Participants display their works at a calligraphy contest to celebrate the new year in Tokyo January 5, 2012. 2,999 calligraphers who were selected among 5,902 entrants, took part in the contest in the hope to win the "Prime Minister's Prize"....more
A boy takes part in an anti-nuclear march in Tokyo March 10, 2013, a day before the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japanese women in kimonos take pictures of themselves as they celebrate the Coming of Age Day at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo January 11, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A woman films an eclipse at a rooftop of the Roppongi Hills complex in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman takes a photograph of illuminated cherry blossoms in full bloom along the Chidorigafuchi moats in Tokyo April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Girls in ladybug and bee outfits take part in "Harajuku Omotesando Hello Halloween Pumpkin Parade 2009" in Tokyo October 25, 2009. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Talking robot Mirata is presented during a news conference in support of the Tokyo 2020 summer Olympics candidacy in Buenos Aires September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A visitor walks at the snow-blanketed Imperial Palace in Tokyo January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People go home after work by train at Tokyo station in central Tokyo March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Japan's soccer fans and pedestrians celebrate Japan's qualification for the World Cup finals in Brazil, after the 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Australia, at Tokyo's Shibuya shopping and amusement district June 4, 2013. ...more
Birds fly over Zojoji Temple and Tokyo tower (R) before their lights were turned off during the million people's candle night event in Tokyo June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Homeless people take shelter on an underpass at a station in Tokyo February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Tadahiro Kanemasu a.k.a the "Carry-Your-Pram-Ranger" carries a woman's shopping cart at the station in Tokyo August 23, 2013. In a green outfit with silver trim and matching mask, a superhero waits by the stairs of a Tokyo subway station, lending his...more
An elderly woman is led to a temple in Tokyo July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Thomas White
Receptionists work behind their desk at Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet), in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Sumo grand champion, or Yokozuna, Asashoryu (R) of Mongolia, throws Kotoshogiku in a sumo ring during a joint practice for the Yokozuna Deliberation Council in Tokyo April 29, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man leans on the wall of a luxury brand store in Tokyo's Ginza district in Tokyo October 31, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Bus tour guides look at an annular eclipse at a rooftop of the Roppongi Hills complex in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan's Mount Fuji is seen covered with snow from an airplane March 2, 2013. Mount Fuji, at 3,776 meters (12,388 feet), is Japan's highest mountain. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Women in traditional summer kimonos costumes look at paper lanterns during the annual Mitama festival at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A chef places raw beef liver sashimi in a refrigerated case at a restaurant in Tokyo June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman wears a hard hat and talks on a phone after evacuating a building in Tokyo's financial district, after an earthquake off the coast of northern Japan March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close to 1,200 participants throw their hats into the air inside a hangar, in an attempt to set a world record, as an All Nippon Airways' Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane (R) and a Japan Airlines' Boeing 777 plane are pictured in the background, at an...more
