Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes divorce

<p>U.S. actor Tom Cruise and his wife Katie Holmes pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the Japan premiere of his film "Valkyrie" in Tokyo March 11, 2009. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao </p>

U.S. actor Tom Cruise and his wife Katie Holmes pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the Japan premiere of his film "Valkyrie" in Tokyo March 11, 2009. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Friday, June 29, 2012

Friday, June 29, 2012

U.S. actor Tom Cruise and his wife Katie Holmes pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the Japan premiere of his film "Valkyrie" in Tokyo March 11, 2009. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

<p>Actor Tom Cruise and his wife, actress Katie Holmes, arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actor Tom Cruise and his wife, actress Katie Holmes, arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 29, 2012

Friday, June 29, 2012

Actor Tom Cruise and his wife, actress Katie Holmes, arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Cast member Katie Holmes and her husband actor Tom Cruise chat at the premiere of the television series "The Kennedys" at the Samuel Goldwyn theatre in Beverly Hills, California March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Katie Holmes and her husband actor Tom Cruise chat at the premiere of the television series "The Kennedys" at the Samuel Goldwyn theatre in Beverly Hills, California March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 29, 2012

Friday, June 29, 2012

Cast member Katie Holmes and her husband actor Tom Cruise chat at the premiere of the television series "The Kennedys" at the Samuel Goldwyn theatre in Beverly Hills, California March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actor Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes pose for their official wedding portrait in Lake Bracciano, Italy in this photo released to Reuters November 18, 2006. REUTERS/Robert Evans/Handout </p>

Actor Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes pose for their official wedding portrait in Lake Bracciano, Italy in this photo released to Reuters November 18, 2006. REUTERS/Robert Evans/Handout

Friday, June 29, 2012

Friday, June 29, 2012

Actor Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes pose for their official wedding portrait in Lake Bracciano, Italy in this photo released to Reuters November 18, 2006. REUTERS/Robert Evans/Handout

<p>US actor Tom Cruise and his new girlfriend US actress Katie Holmes smile as they arrive for David Di Donatello awards ceremony in Rome. U.S. actor Tom Cruise (R) and his new girlfriend U.S. actress Katie Holmes smile as they arrive for the David Di Donatello awards ceremony in Rome April 29, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

US actor Tom Cruise and his new girlfriend US actress Katie Holmes smile as they arrive for David Di Donatello awards ceremony in Rome. U.S. actor Tom Cruise (R) and his new girlfriend U.S. actress Katie Holmes smile as they arrive for the David Di Donatello awards ceremony in Rome April 29, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, June 29, 2012

Friday, June 29, 2012

US actor Tom Cruise and his new girlfriend US actress Katie Holmes smile as they arrive for David Di Donatello awards ceremony in Rome. U.S. actor Tom Cruise (R) and his new girlfriend U.S. actress Katie Holmes smile as they arrive for the David Di Donatello awards ceremony in Rome April 29, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>Tom Cruise, his wife Katie Holmes and Cameron Diaz pose for photographs before the Sevilla and Rangers Champions League soccer match at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo </p>

Tom Cruise, his wife Katie Holmes and Cameron Diaz pose for photographs before the Sevilla and Rangers Champions League soccer match at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Friday, June 29, 2012

Friday, June 29, 2012

Tom Cruise, his wife Katie Holmes and Cameron Diaz pose for photographs before the Sevilla and Rangers Champions League soccer match at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

<p>Actor Tom Cruise arrives with his wife Katie Holmes, who is holding their daughter Suri, at Narita International Airport March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Issei Kato </p>

Actor Tom Cruise arrives with his wife Katie Holmes, who is holding their daughter Suri, at Narita International Airport March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Friday, June 29, 2012

Friday, June 29, 2012

Actor Tom Cruise arrives with his wife Katie Holmes, who is holding their daughter Suri, at Narita International Airport March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Tom Cruise and his wife Katie Holmes pose on the red carped before the European premiere of the movie "Valkyrie" in Berlin January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke </p>

Tom Cruise and his wife Katie Holmes pose on the red carped before the European premiere of the movie "Valkyrie" in Berlin January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Friday, June 29, 2012

Friday, June 29, 2012

Tom Cruise and his wife Katie Holmes pose on the red carped before the European premiere of the movie "Valkyrie" in Berlin January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

<p>Cast member Tom Cruise poses with his wife actress Katie Holmes at the premiere of "Tropic Thunder" at the Mann's Village theatre in Westwood, California August 11, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Tom Cruise poses with his wife actress Katie Holmes at the premiere of "Tropic Thunder" at the Mann's Village theatre in Westwood, California August 11, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 29, 2012

Friday, June 29, 2012

Cast member Tom Cruise poses with his wife actress Katie Holmes at the premiere of "Tropic Thunder" at the Mann's Village theatre in Westwood, California August 11, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Katie Holmes, wearing Giorgio Armani and jewellery from Boucheron and actor Tom Cruise, wearing Giorgio Armani, arrive for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" in New York, May 5, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Katie Holmes, wearing Giorgio Armani and jewellery from Boucheron and actor Tom Cruise, wearing Giorgio Armani, arrive for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" in New York, May 5, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, June 29, 2012

Friday, June 29, 2012

Actress Katie Holmes, wearing Giorgio Armani and jewellery from Boucheron and actor Tom Cruise, wearing Giorgio Armani, arrive for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" in New York, May 5, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Tom Cruise kisses the hand of his wife Katie Holmes upon arriving at the Museum of the Moving Image Salute in New York, November 6, 2007. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Tom Cruise kisses the hand of his wife Katie Holmes upon arriving at the Museum of the Moving Image Salute in New York, November 6, 2007. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, June 29, 2012

Friday, June 29, 2012

Tom Cruise kisses the hand of his wife Katie Holmes upon arriving at the Museum of the Moving Image Salute in New York, November 6, 2007. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Actress Katie Holmes (L) walks with her husband Tom Cruise and their daughter Suri after Holmes finished the 2007 New York City Marathon in New York November 4, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Actress Katie Holmes (L) walks with her husband Tom Cruise and their daughter Suri after Holmes finished the 2007 New York City Marathon in New York November 4, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 29, 2012

Friday, June 29, 2012

Actress Katie Holmes (L) walks with her husband Tom Cruise and their daughter Suri after Holmes finished the 2007 New York City Marathon in New York November 4, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>(From L to R) Tom Cruise, his wife Katie Holmes, Victoria and David Beckham, Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith pose at a party at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles July 22, 2007. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

(From L to R) Tom Cruise, his wife Katie Holmes, Victoria and David Beckham, Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith pose at a party at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles July 22, 2007. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Friday, June 29, 2012

Friday, June 29, 2012

(From L to R) Tom Cruise, his wife Katie Holmes, Victoria and David Beckham, Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith pose at a party at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles July 22, 2007. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Actor Tom Cruise and his wife Katie Holmes pose at a party at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles July 22, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actor Tom Cruise and his wife Katie Holmes pose at a party at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles July 22, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 29, 2012

Friday, June 29, 2012

Actor Tom Cruise and his wife Katie Holmes pose at a party at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles July 22, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Honoree Tom Cruise and his wife actress Katie Holmes pose at the Mentor LA's Promise gala in Los Angeles March 22, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Honoree Tom Cruise and his wife actress Katie Holmes pose at the Mentor LA's Promise gala in Los Angeles March 22, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 29, 2012

Friday, June 29, 2012

Honoree Tom Cruise and his wife actress Katie Holmes pose at the Mentor LA's Promise gala in Los Angeles March 22, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Cast member Tom Cruise takes a self-portrait with his fiance actress Katie Holmes at the fan screening of "Mission: Impossible III" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood May 4, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Tom Cruise takes a self-portrait with his fiance actress Katie Holmes at the fan screening of "Mission: Impossible III" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood May 4, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 29, 2012

Friday, June 29, 2012

Cast member Tom Cruise takes a self-portrait with his fiance actress Katie Holmes at the fan screening of "Mission: Impossible III" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood May 4, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actor Tom Cruise holds his daughter Suri as he arrives with his fiancee Katie Holmes (L) to a restaurant in Rome November 16, 2006. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli </p>

Actor Tom Cruise holds his daughter Suri as he arrives with his fiancee Katie Holmes (L) to a restaurant in Rome November 16, 2006. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli

Friday, June 29, 2012

Friday, June 29, 2012

Actor Tom Cruise holds his daughter Suri as he arrives with his fiancee Katie Holmes (L) to a restaurant in Rome November 16, 2006. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli

<p>Actor Tom Cruise and his girlfriend Katie Holmes ride a motorbike to a special fan screening of Paramount Pictures "War of the Worlds" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on June 27, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Tom Cruise and his girlfriend Katie Holmes ride a motorbike to a special fan screening of Paramount Pictures "War of the Worlds" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on June 27, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 29, 2012

Friday, June 29, 2012

Actor Tom Cruise and his girlfriend Katie Holmes ride a motorbike to a special fan screening of Paramount Pictures "War of the Worlds" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on June 27, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes kiss after they arrived at the UK premier of his latest movie "War of the Worlds" by U.S. director Stephen Spielberg in Leicester Square, London, June 19, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Finn-Kelcey </p>

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes kiss after they arrived at the UK premier of his latest movie "War of the Worlds" by U.S. director Stephen Spielberg in Leicester Square, London, June 19, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Finn-Kelcey

Friday, June 29, 2012

Friday, June 29, 2012

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes kiss after they arrived at the UK premier of his latest movie "War of the Worlds" by U.S. director Stephen Spielberg in Leicester Square, London, June 19, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Finn-Kelcey

<p>Katie Holmes' engagement ring is seen as she arrives at the UK premier of U.S. actor Tom Cruise's latest movie "War of the Worlds" by U.S. director Stephen Spielberg in Leicester Square, London, June 19, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Finn-Kelcey</p>

Katie Holmes' engagement ring is seen as she arrives at the UK premier of U.S. actor Tom Cruise's latest movie "War of the Worlds" by U.S. director Stephen Spielberg in Leicester Square, London, June 19, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Finn-Kelcey

Friday, June 29, 2012

Friday, June 29, 2012

Katie Holmes' engagement ring is seen as she arrives at the UK premier of U.S. actor Tom Cruise's latest movie "War of the Worlds" by U.S. director Stephen Spielberg in Leicester Square, London, June 19, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Finn-Kelcey

