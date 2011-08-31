" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

Tomato wars

Wednesday, August 31, 2011

A reveler is covered with tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, Spain August 31, 2011. The origin of the tomato fight is disputed - everyone in Bunol seems to have a favorite story - but most agree it started around 1940, in the early years of General Francisco Franco's dictatorship. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Wednesday, August 31, 2011

A reveler is covered with tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, Spain August 31, 2011. The origin of the tomato fight is disputed - everyone in Bunol seems to have a favorite story - but most agree it started around 1940, in the early years of General Francisco Franco's dictatorship. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
1 / 10
Wednesday, August 31, 2011

Revelers jump in tomato pulp during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Wednesday, August 31, 2011

Revelers jump in tomato pulp during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
2 / 10
Wednesday, August 31, 2011

A reveler is covered with tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Wednesday, August 31, 2011

A reveler is covered with tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
3 / 10
Wednesday, August 31, 2011

A reveler on a truck throws tomatoes into the crowd during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Wednesday, August 31, 2011

A reveler on a truck throws tomatoes into the crowd during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
4 / 10
Wednesday, August 31, 2011

A reveler leaves the "battlefield" after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Wednesday, August 31, 2011

A reveler leaves the "battlefield" after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
5 / 10
Wednesday, August 31, 2011

Revelers throw tomatoes during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Wednesday, August 31, 2011

Revelers throw tomatoes during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
6 / 10
Wednesday, August 31, 2011

A reveler is covered with tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Wednesday, August 31, 2011

A reveler is covered with tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
7 / 10
Wednesday, August 31, 2011

Revelers on a truck throw tomatoes into the crowd during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Wednesday, August 31, 2011

Revelers on a truck throw tomatoes into the crowd during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
8 / 10
Wednesday, August 31, 2011

Revelers on a truck throw tomatoes into the crowd during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Wednesday, August 31, 2011

Revelers on a truck throw tomatoes into the crowd during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
9 / 10
Wednesday, August 31, 2011

A reveller gives the thumbs-up as he is covered with tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Wednesday, August 31, 2011

A reveller gives the thumbs-up as he is covered with tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
10 / 10

Tomato wars

Tomato wars Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

How the Gaddafis lived

How the Gaddafis lived
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Giant sinkholes

All Collections

Giant sinkholes

9:25pm GMT

The war in Yemen

All Collections

The war in Yemen

5:45pm GMT

The trials of Alexei Navalny

All Collections

The trials of Alexei Navalny

5:42pm GMT

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

4:35pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

4:20pm GMT

First lady Melania Trump

All Collections

First lady Melania Trump

3:10pm GMT

Silicon Valley aerials

All Collections

Silicon Valley aerials

12:25pm GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

1:50am GMT

View More Slideshows »