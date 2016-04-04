A father holds hands with his son and as they walk over offerings and paper money while thousands of Yeh family members attend an annual worship ceremony to pay respects to their ancestors during the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, in...more

A father holds hands with his son and as they walk over offerings and paper money while thousands of Yeh family members attend an annual worship ceremony to pay respects to their ancestors during the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, in Taoyuan, Taiwan April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

