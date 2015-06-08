Tony Awards ceremony
Hosts Alan Cumming and Kristin Chenoweth joke with actor Tommy Tune as he takes the stage to present the Best Direction of a Musical award. Tommy Tune received the Lifetime Achievement Award earlier during the show. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of "On The Town" performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ken Watanabe and Kelli O'Hara perform a scene from the musical "The King and I". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Tommy Tune, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, kicks in the air after being presented the award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of "Something Rotten!" perform a song. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hosts Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming perform a song. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kelli O'Hara accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for "The King and I". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of "An American in Paris" performs a scene from the play. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
British actress Helen Mirren accepts the award for Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play for "The Audience". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Presenters Jim Parsons and Taylor Schilling greet American actress Annaleigh Ashford (L) as she accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for "You Can't Take It with You". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Show host Alan Cumming plays a character during a skit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Scottish actor Richard McCabe accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for "The Audience" from actresses Anna Chlumsky (C) and Debra Messing. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Joel Grey makes a presentation. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sting takes the stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of the play "Finding Neverland" performs during the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jennifer Lopez, Nick Jonas and Kiesza speak. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alex Sharp accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kelli O'Hara performs a scene from the "King and I". O'Hara won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Bradley Cooper walks away after presenting the award for Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play to Helen Mirren for "The Audience". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hosts Alan Cumming and Kristin Chenoweth joke with actor Tommy Tune as he takes the stage to present the Best Direction of a Musical award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hedwig and the Angry Inch creator John Cameron Mitchell poses with his Special Tony Award backstage. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Simon Stephens (L), the author of "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," accepts the award for Best Play from presenter Bryan Cranston. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ruthie Ann Miles, winner of the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for "The King and I," poses backstage. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Actor Christian Borle accepts the award for Best Performance in a Featured Role in a Musical for "Something Rotten!" REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Annaleigh Ashford stops to greet attendees after being awarded the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for "You Can't Take It with You". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Michael Cerveris accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Fun Home". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hosts Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming perform a song. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Annaleigh Ashford poses backstage with her award for Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Play for "You Can't Take It with You". REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Sam Gold accepts the award for the Best Direction of a Musical for "Fun Home". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jeanine Tesori (L) and Lisa Kron accept the award for Best Book of a Musical for "Fun Home". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of "An American in Paris" performs a scene. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Bernadette Peters presents Michael Cerveris with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Fun Home" during the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan,...more
Actress Judith Light presents Alex Sharp with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" during the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City...more
Actors perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hosts Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming perform during the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sydney Lucas (L) performs a scene from "Fun Home". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Tony Awards red carpet
Style from the Tony Awards red carpet.
CFDA Fashion Awards
Style at the CFDA Fashion Awards in NY.
Farewell to B.B. King
Family and friends say goodbye to the blues legend.
Critics' Choice red carpet
Style at the Critics' Choice Television Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
White House Easter Egg Roll
President Trump and family celebrate their first Easter in the White House.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.