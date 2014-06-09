Tony Awards red carpet
Neil Patrick Harris arrives with his partner David Burtka. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Fran Drescher. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Patricia Clarkson. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Zach Quinto. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Kate Mara. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Beth Behrs. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Daniel Radcliffe. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Vera Farmiga. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Chris O'Dowd. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Leighton Meester. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Ethan Hawke. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Lucy Liu. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Linda Emond. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Bryan Cranston. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Andrew
Actor Orlando Bloom. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Singer Gladys Knight. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Questlove and guest. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Bryan Cranston. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Sting with wife Trudie Styler. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Adriane Lenox. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Sarah Greene. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Krystal Joy Brown. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Hip hop artist T.I. arrives with his daughter Deyjah Imani Harris. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Anna Gunn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Ben Vereen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Idina Menzel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Sutton Foster. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Singer Fantasia Barrino. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Lena Hall. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Rosie O'Donnell and Michelle Rounds. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Kevin Bacon. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor RuPaul. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Tony Goldwyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Zach Braff. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Singer Gloria Estefan and husband Emilio. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Samuel L. Jackson with wife LaTanya Richardson. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Music executive Tommy Mottola and wife, singer Thalia. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Anika Noni Rose. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Kate Mara. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Kelli O'Hara. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Stephen Fry. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Singer Patti Labelle. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
