Pictures | Mon Jun 9, 2014 | 5:01am BST

Tony Awards red carpet

Neil Patrick Harris arrives with his partner David Burtka. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actress Fran Drescher. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actress Patricia Clarkson. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actor Zach Quinto. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actress Kate Mara. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actress Beth Behrs. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actor Daniel Radcliffe. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actress Vera Farmiga. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actor Chris O'Dowd. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actress Leighton Meester. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actor Ethan Hawke. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actress Lucy Liu. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actress Linda Emond. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actor Bryan Cranston. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Andrew

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actor Orlando Bloom. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Singer Gladys Knight. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Questlove and guest. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actor Bryan Cranston. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Sting with wife Trudie Styler. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actress Adriane Lenox. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actress Sarah Greene. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actress Krystal Joy Brown. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Hip hop artist T.I. arrives with his daughter Deyjah Imani Harris. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actress Anna Gunn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actor Ben Vereen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actress Idina Menzel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actress Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actress Sutton Foster. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Singer Fantasia Barrino. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actress Lena Hall. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Rosie O'Donnell and Michelle Rounds. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actor Kevin Bacon. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actor RuPaul. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actor Tony Goldwyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actor Zach Braff. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Singer Gloria Estefan and husband Emilio. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actor Samuel L. Jackson with wife LaTanya Richardson. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Music executive Tommy Mottola and wife, singer Thalia. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actress Anika Noni Rose. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actress Kate Mara. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actress Kelli O'Hara. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Actor Stephen Fry. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
Singer Patti Labelle. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, June 09, 2014
