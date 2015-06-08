Tony Awards red carpet
Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of American Vogue. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Singer Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Show co-hosts Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Reality television personality Kendall Jenner and fashion designer Italo Zucchelli arrive for the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Monica Lewinsky. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Kelli O'Hara, nominated for Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Musical for "The King And I". REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Ken Watanabe, nominated for Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Musical for "The King And I," arrives with his wife Kaho Minami. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Sydney Lucas, nominated for Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Musical "Fun Home," arrives for the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo...more
Helen Mirren, nominated for Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play for "The Audience". REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Actress Vanessa Hudgens. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Bradley Cooper, nominated for Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Play for "The Elephant Man," arrives with his mother Gloria Campano (L) and his sister Holly Cooper. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Matthew Morrison. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Vanessa Hudgens. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Gretchen Mol. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Elisabeth Moss, nominated for Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play for "The Heidi Chronicles". REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Kelsey Grammer and his wife Kayte Walsh. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Annaleigh Ashford, nominated for Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Play for "You Can't Take It with You" with her date. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Chita Rivera, nominated for Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Musical for "The Visit". REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Ben Vereen plays a wind instrument. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Laura Bell Bundy. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Show co-host Alan Cumming. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Actor Colin Hanks and his stepmother, actress Rita Wilson. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Ashley Tisdale. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Designer Jason Wu and actress Ashley Greene. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Kat Dennings arrives with Josh Groban. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Fashion model Joan Smalls. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Singer Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Show co-host Kristin Chenoweth. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Actor and Singer Harry Connick Jr. and daughter Georgia Connick arrive for the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Actress Rose Byrne. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Actor Jim Parsons arrives for the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Actress Phylicia Rashad arrives for the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Presenter Anna Chlumsky arrives for the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Reality television personality Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Bill Nighy, nominated for Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Play for "Skylight," arrives for the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo...more
Show co-host Kristin Chenoweth. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Actress Judith Light arrives for the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Next Slideshows
CFDA Fashion Awards
Style at the CFDA Fashion Awards in NY.
Farewell to B.B. King
Family and friends say goodbye to the blues legend.
Critics' Choice red carpet
Style at the Critics' Choice Television Awards.
Critics' Choice Television Awards
Highlights from the Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
White House Easter Egg Roll
President Trump and family celebrate their first Easter in the White House.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.