Tony Awards
Host Neil Patrick Harris performs during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Host Neil Patrick Harris performs during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Nina Arianda accepts the award for Best Performance By An Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her performance in 'Venus in Fur' during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Nina Arianda accepts the award for Best Performance By An Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her performance in 'Venus in Fur' during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Host Neil Patrick Harris performs during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Host Neil Patrick Harris performs during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Judith Light reacts after winning best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for 'Other Desert Cities', during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Judith Light reacts after winning best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for 'Other Desert Cities', during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Elena Roger and singer Ricky Martin perform with the cast of "Evita" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Elena Roger and singer Ricky Martin perform with the cast of "Evita" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Elena Roger and singer Ricky Martin perform with the cast of "Evita" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Elena Roger and singer Ricky Martin perform with the cast of "Evita" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Raul Esparza performs with the cast of "Leap of Faith" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Raul Esparza performs with the cast of "Leap of Faith" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Steve Kazee and the cast of "Once" perform during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Steve Kazee and the cast of "Once" perform during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor David Alan Grier performs during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor David Alan Grier performs during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Matthew Broderick performs during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Matthew Broderick performs during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Josh Young performs with the cast from "Jesus Christ Superstar" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Josh Young performs with the cast from "Jesus Christ Superstar" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Neil Patrick Harris performs with the cast of 'The Book of Mormon' during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Neil Patrick Harris performs with the cast of 'The Book of Mormon' during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Host Neil Patrick Harris performs during the opening act with Amanda Seyfried at the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Host Neil Patrick Harris performs during the opening act with Amanda Seyfried at the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Steve Kazee accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical for "Once" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Steve Kazee accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical for "Once" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Jessica Chastain presents an award during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Jessica Chastain presents an award during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Hugh Jackman responds after his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, presented him a special Tony award during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Hugh Jackman responds after his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, presented him a special Tony award during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Nina Arianda celebrates after winning the Tony award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her work in "Venus in Fur" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Nina Arianda celebrates after winning the Tony award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her work in "Venus in Fur" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
James Corden performs from "One Man, Two Guvnors" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
James Corden performs from "One Man, Two Guvnors" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Richard Fleeshman watches Caissie Levy as they perform from the play "Ghost" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Richard Fleeshman watches Caissie Levy as they perform from the play "Ghost" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Neil Patrick Harris performs with actor Christian Borle and the cast of "Peter and the Starcatcher" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Neil Patrick Harris performs with actor Christian Borle and the cast of "Peter and the Starcatcher" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Elena Roger from the play "Evita" performs with singer Ricky Martin during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Elena Roger from the play "Evita" performs with singer Ricky Martin during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Host Neil Patrick Harris sticks out his tongue during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Host Neil Patrick Harris sticks out his tongue during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Writer Bruce Norris and producer Jordan Roth (R) of "Clybourne Park" accept the award for Best Play during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Writer Bruce Norris and producer Jordan Roth (R) of "Clybourne Park" accept the award for Best Play during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ricky Martin performs with the cast of "Evita" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ricky Martin performs with the cast of "Evita" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Neil Patrick Harris performs during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Neil Patrick Harris performs during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Matthew Broderick performs during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Matthew Broderick performs during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Host Neil Patrick Harris performs during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Host Neil Patrick Harris performs during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman and producers of "Death of a Salesman" accept a Tony award for best revival of a play during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman and producers of "Death of a Salesman" accept a Tony award for best revival of a play during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Neil Patrick Harris performs with the cast of 'The Book of Mormon' during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Neil Patrick Harris performs with the cast of 'The Book of Mormon' during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nina Arianda and Steve Kazee pose backstage with their awards during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Nina Arianda and Steve Kazee pose backstage with their awards during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
The cast of "Newsies" performs during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of "Newsies" performs during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Elena Roger from the play "Evita" performs during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Elena Roger from the play "Evita" performs during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Hugh Jackman responds after his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, presented him a special Tony award during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Hugh Jackman responds after his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, presented him a special Tony award during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Judith Light holds her award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for 'Other Desert Cities', backstage during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Judith Light holds her award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for 'Other Desert Cities', backstage during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Sheryl Crow arrives at the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Singer Sheryl Crow arrives at the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Actress Ellen Barkin arrives at the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Actress Ellen Barkin arrives at the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Singer Ricky Martin arrives at the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Singer Ricky Martin arrives at the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Actress Cynthia Nixon arrives at the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Actress Cynthia Nixon arrives at the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Actor Jim Parsons arrives at the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Actor Jim Parsons arrives at the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Singer Josh Groban arrives at the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Singer Josh Groban arrives at the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton