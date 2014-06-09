Tony Awards
Neil Patrick Harris and the cast of Hedwig and the Angry Inch perform. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Neil Patrick Harris accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Hedwig and the Angry Inch. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Producer David Binder (C) accepts the Award for Best Revival of a Musical along with the cast and crew of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Audra McDonald accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The cast of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
(L to R) Rapper T.I., Hugh Jackman and LL Cool J perform. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Musician Sting performs The Last Ship. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Alan Cumming performs music from Cabaret. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sophie Okonedo accepts the Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for A Raisin in the Sun. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sutton Foster performs with the cast of Violet. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The cast of Rocky performs Eye of the Tiger. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actors Jennie Barber (L) and Christine Dwyer perform a scene from Wicked. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bryan Cranston accepts the Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for All The Way. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Gladys Knight (L), Fantasia (C) and Patti LaBelle perform. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The cast of Aladdin performs Friend Like Me. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Lena Hall accepts the Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Feature Role in a Musical for Hedwig and the Angry Inch. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Show host Hugh Jackman performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The cast of Bullets Over Broadway performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The cast of Les Miserables performs Do You Hear the People Sing. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Idina Menzel performs If Then" from the musical Wicked. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jessie Mueller and Carole King perform music from the show Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Orlando Bloom and Anna Gunn present an award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The cast of Violet performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
James Monroe Iglehart accepts the Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Aladdin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Samuel L. Jackson takes a photo during arrivals. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Neil Patrick Harris and the cast from Hedwig and the Angry Inch. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The cast of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Clint Eastwood presents an award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dule Hill performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Robert L. Freedman accepts the Award for Best Book of a Musical for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Neil Patrick Harris and the cast of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kenny Leon accepts the Award for Best Direction of a Play for A Raisin in the Sun. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
