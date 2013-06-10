Tony Awards
Actor Neil Patrick Harris performs with the cast of the musical "Bring it On" as he hosts the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Caroline O'Connor performs a scene from the musical "A Christmas Story" during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cyndi Lauper poses with her award for Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre for "Kinky Boots" at the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cast members, including actress Patina Miller, from the Tony award winning Broadway revival "Pippin" perform during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Host Neil Patrick Harris and retired boxer Mike Tyson perform during the opening number of American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Patina Miller poses with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Pippin," at the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Host Neil Patrick Harris licks the dog from "Annie" on stage during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actors Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jane Krakowski gesture on stage before presenting the American Theater Wing's Lifetime Achievement Award during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Laura Osnes (R) performs a scene from Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal helps actress Cicely Tyson onto the stage after she was awarded Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for "The Trip to Bountiful" during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9,...more
Cyndi Lauper celebrates as "Kinky Boots" is named the Best Musical during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. Lauper won the award for Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) for "Kinky Boots". REUTERS/Lucas...more
The Cast of the Best Musical Tony award winning show "Kinky Boots" perform during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actors Peter Joback and Samantha Hill (front) perform a scene from the musical "The Phantom of the Opera" during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gene Cornish and Eddie Brigati of "The Rascals" perform during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Patina Miller (C) from the Tony award winning Broadway revival "Pippin" performs during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. Miller won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a...more
Actors Oliver Platt and Liam Neeson present during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Cyndi Lauper performs as an image of Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nora Ephron is displayed in the background, during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Stark Sands (C) and the cast of the Best Musical Tony award winning show "Kinky Boots" perform during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Gabriel Ebert accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical in "Matilda the Musical" during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast members, including actress Patina Miller (back C), from the Tony award winning Broadway revival "Pippin" perform during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Diane Paulus accepts the award for Best Direction of a Musical for 'Pippin' during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and actress Sigourney Weaver present during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Cyndi Lauper performs during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. Lauper won the award for Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) for "Kinky Boots." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Host Neil Patrick Harris licks the dog from "Annie" on stage during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Tom Hanks reacts before presenting the award for Best Performance By an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Musician Steven Van Zandt presents during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actors Sally Field and Matthew Broderick present during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Host Neil Patrick Harris and Mike Tyson perform during the opening number of American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Cyndi Lauper hugs actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson after accepting the award for Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre for "Kinky Boots" during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013....more
Host Neil Patrick Harris, hanging from a large replica of the Tony Award, performs during the opening number of American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Neil Patrick Harris hosts the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal presents Cicely Tyson with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for "The Trip to Bountiful" during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas...more
Actress Laura Osnes (2nd L) performs a scene from Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Audience members applaud during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards at Radio Music City Hall in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Billy Porter accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Kinky Boots" during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Leon Rothenberg accepts his award for Best Sound Design of a Play for "The Nance" at the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actors Peter Joback and Samantha Hill perform a scene from the musical "The Phantom of the Opera" during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actors Cuba Gooding Jr. and Anna Kendrick present Andrea Martin the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for "Pippin" during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas...more
Singer Cyndi Lauper enters the stage to accept the award for Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre for "Kinky Boots" from presenter Jane Krakowski during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9,...more
Actress Laura Osnes (2nd R) performs a scene from Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
