Mon Aug 20, 2012

Tony Scott: 1944 - 2012

<p>Director Tony Scott poses during a photocall to promote his lastest film "The Taking of Pelham 123" in Paris, July 20, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Director Tony Scott poses during a photocall to promote his lastest film "The Taking of Pelham 123" in Paris, July 20, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Director Tony Scott and his wife Donna attend the premiere of the movie "The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles, June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Tony Scott looks towards the media during a press conference for the production of "Deja Vu," the first major theatrical film to be shot in New Orleans since Hurricane Katrina, in New Orleans, February 2, 2006. REUTERS/Lee Celano</p>

<p>Brad Pitt and Tony Scott on the set of 'Spy Game' in Budapest, December 1, 2000. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>Actor Jim Caviezel addresses the media as other cast members Adam Goldberg and Val Kilmer and director Tony Scott look on during a news conference for the production of "Deja Vu" in New Orleans, February 2, 2006. REUTERS/Lee Celano</p>

<p>Tony Scott poses with Lucy Liu at the party following the premiere of their new film "Domino" in Hollywood, October 11, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Gene Hackman and Jon Voight join producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Tony Scott at the premiere of "Enemy of the State" in Washington, November 16. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>Tony Scott and Denzel Washington during a photocall to promote the film "The Taking of Pelham 123" in Paris, July 20, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

<p>Tony Scott poses with his wife Donna and their sons Max (L) and Frank (R) at the premiere of "Domino" in Hollywood, October 11, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Brad Pitt talks to Robert Redford as Tony Scott passes behind them on the set of 'Spy Game' in Budapest, December 1, 2000. REUTERS/File </p>

