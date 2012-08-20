Tony Scott: 1944 - 2012
Director Tony Scott poses during a photocall to promote his lastest film "The Taking of Pelham 123" in Paris, July 20, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Director Tony Scott and his wife Donna attend the premiere of the movie "The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles, June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tony Scott looks towards the media during a press conference for the production of "Deja Vu," the first major theatrical film to be shot in New Orleans since Hurricane Katrina, in New Orleans, February 2, 2006. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Brad Pitt and Tony Scott on the set of 'Spy Game' in Budapest, December 1, 2000. REUTERS/File
Actor Jim Caviezel addresses the media as other cast members Adam Goldberg and Val Kilmer and director Tony Scott look on during a news conference for the production of "Deja Vu" in New Orleans, February 2, 2006. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Tony Scott poses with Lucy Liu at the party following the premiere of their new film "Domino" in Hollywood, October 11, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Gene Hackman and Jon Voight join producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Tony Scott at the premiere of "Enemy of the State" in Washington, November 16. REUTERS/File
Tony Scott and Denzel Washington during a photocall to promote the film "The Taking of Pelham 123" in Paris, July 20, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Tony Scott poses with his wife Donna and their sons Max (L) and Frank (R) at the premiere of "Domino" in Hollywood, October 11, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Brad Pitt talks to Robert Redford as Tony Scott passes behind them on the set of 'Spy Game' in Budapest, December 1, 2000. REUTERS/File
