Top 10 most expensive cities

<p>The Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) worldwide cost of living index found Tokyo as the world's most expensive city. Reporters observe a panoramic view of the city of Tokyo from the first observatory deck during a media preview at Tokyo Sky Tree in Tokyo October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Monday, February 04, 2013

<p>#2 - Osaka, Japan. A night view of Osaka City, Japan is seen February 8, 2001. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama</p>

<p>#3 - Sydney, Australia. Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

<p>#4 (tie) - Oslo, Norway. Pedestrians walk by the harbour during winter in Oslo December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>#4 (tie) - Melbourne, Australia. Rowers train at dawn on the Yarra River in Melbourne January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>#6 - Singapore. The skyscrapers of Singapore's central business district are pictured before Earth Hour March 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

<p>#7 - Zurich, Switzerland. A worker steers a boat and a pontoon on the Limmat River during sunny spring weather in Zurich May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

<p>#8 - Paris, France. People sunbathe on the grass near the Eiffel Tower as hot summer temperatures continue in Paris July 26, 2012. RETUERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>#9 - Caracas, Venezuela. An aerial view of Caracas May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>#10 - Geneva, Switzerland. A balloonist uses his burner during a flight above the city of Geneva April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

