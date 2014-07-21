Edition:
Top-earning actors

1: Robert Downey Jr. was the highest-paid actor in Hollywood this year with $75 million in earnings, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 21, 2014
2: Dwayne Johnson was second with $52 million. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

3: Bradley Cooper was third with $46 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

4: Leonardo DiCaprio is fourth with $39 million. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

5: Chris Hemsworth is fifth with $37 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

6: Liam Neeson is sixth with $36 million. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

7: Ben Affleck is seventh with $35 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

8: Christian Bale is eighth with $35 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

9: Will Smith is ninth with $32 million. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

10: Mark Wahlberg is tenth with $32 million. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

