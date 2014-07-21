Top-earning actors
1: Robert Downey Jr. was the highest-paid actor in Hollywood this year with $75 million in earnings, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2: Dwayne Johnson was second with $52 million. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
3: Bradley Cooper was third with $46 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
4: Leonardo DiCaprio is fourth with $39 million. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
5: Chris Hemsworth is fifth with $37 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
6: Liam Neeson is sixth with $36 million. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
7: Ben Affleck is seventh with $35 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
8: Christian Bale is eighth with $35 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9: Will Smith is ninth with $32 million. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
10: Mark Wahlberg is tenth with $32 million. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Next Slideshows
Miami swimwear fashion
Backstage at Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami.
Sex Tape premiere
Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles.
Haute couture in Paris
Highlights from haute couture shows in Paris.
Backstage in Paris
Behind the scenes at haute couture week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.