Pictures | Tue Aug 27, 2013 | 4:05am BST

Top-earning celebrities

<p>1: Madonna is the world's top-earning celebrity, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The pop star earned an estimated $125 million over the past year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

<p>2: Steven Spielberg earned $100 million. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>3: Simon Cowell earned $95 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>4: E L James, author of Fifty Shades of Grey, earned $95 million. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>5: Howard Stern earned $95 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>6: Author James Patterson earned $91 million. REUTERS/Bret Hartman</p>

<p>7: Glenn Beck earned $90 million. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>8: Michael Bay earned $82 million. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>9: Jerry Bruckheimer earned $80 million. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>10: Lady Gaga earned $80 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>11: Tyler Perry earned $78 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>12: Tiger Woods earned $78 million. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

<p>13: Oprah Winfrey earned $77 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>14: Robert Downey Jr. earned $75 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>15: Dr. Phil McGraw earned $72 million. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>16: Roger Federer earned $71 million. REUTERS/John Sommers II</p>

<p>17: Dick Wolf earned $70 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>18: Rush Limbaugh earned $66 million. REUTERS/Micah Walter</p>

<p>19: Toby Keith earned $65 million. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

<p>20: Mark Burnett earned $63 million. REUTERS/Bret Hartman</p>

