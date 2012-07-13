Top-earning celebs under 30
1: Taylor Swift, at just twenty-two, was the top-earning celebrity under the age of 30 over the past year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The singer earned $57 million in the last year. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
2: Eighteen year-old Justin Bieber earned $55 million. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
3: Twenty-four year-old Rihanna earned $53 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
4: Twenty-six year old Lady Gaga earned $52 million. REUTERS/Tim Chong
5: Twenty-seven year old Katy Perry earned $45 million. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
6: Twenty-four year-old Adele earned $35 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
7: Twenty-two year old Kristen Stewart earned $34.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8: Twenty-nine year-old Lil Wayne earned $27 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9: Twenty year-old Taylor Lautner earned $26.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
10: Twenty-six year-old Robert Pattinson earned $26.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
