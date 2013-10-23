Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Oct 23, 2013 | 10:35pm BST

Top-earning dead celebrities

<p>Michael Jackson reclaimed the top spot with earnings of $160 million according to Forbes. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Michael Jackson reclaimed the top spot with earnings of $160 million according to Forbes. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Michael Jackson reclaimed the top spot with earnings of $160 million according to Forbes. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
1 / 8
<p>Elvis Presley with $55 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Elvis Presley with $55 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Elvis Presley with $55 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
2 / 8
<p>Charles M. Schulz, creator of the Peanuts characters, with $37 million. REUTERS/Files</p>

Charles M. Schulz, creator of the Peanuts characters, with $37 million. REUTERS/Files

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Charles M. Schulz, creator of the Peanuts characters, with $37 million. REUTERS/Files

Close
3 / 8
<p>Elizabeth Taylor with $25 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Elizabeth Taylor with $25 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Elizabeth Taylor with $25 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 8
<p>Bob Marley at $18 million. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Bob Marley at $18 million. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Bob Marley at $18 million. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
5 / 8
<p>Marilyn Monroe with $15 million. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Marilyn Monroe with $15 million. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Marilyn Monroe with $15 million. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
6 / 8
<p>John Lennon at $12 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

John Lennon at $12 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

John Lennon at $12 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 8
<p>Albert Einstein at $10 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Albert Einstein at $10 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Albert Einstein at $10 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Shanghai Fashion Week

Shanghai Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Shanghai Fashion Week

Shanghai Fashion Week

Models present creations during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week.

22 Oct 2013
Body on Canvas

Body on Canvas

A Brazilian dancer who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon.

18 Oct 2013
Liverpool Fashion Week

Liverpool Fashion Week

Backstage and runway moments from Liverpool.

18 Oct 2013
Fashion Week Singapore

Fashion Week Singapore

Collection highlights from Fashion Week in Singapore.

17 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures