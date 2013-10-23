Top-earning dead celebrities
Michael Jackson reclaimed the top spot with earnings of $160 million according to Forbes. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Elvis Presley with $55 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Charles M. Schulz, creator of the Peanuts characters, with $37 million. REUTERS/Files
Elizabeth Taylor with $25 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bob Marley at $18 million. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Marilyn Monroe with $15 million. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
John Lennon at $12 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Albert Einstein at $10 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
