Top Google searches of 2015

The Women's World Cup in Canada scored big in 2015, with 113 million searches on Google. Search interest in the tournament was nearly double compared to the 2011 tourney. Team USA scored big in individual player searches - the top three were Hope Solo, Alex Morgan and Abby Wambach of the U.S., followed by Nahomi Kawasumi of Japan, and Laure Boulleau of France. But the series wasn't without controversy: one of the most searched topics was "Why is the Women's World Cup on turf?" Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

