Top grossing actors

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

1. Robert Downey Jr. is the top-grossing actor of the year, with $1.5 billion, according to Forbes. CAPTION: Robert Downey Jr. poses as he arrives at the screening of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" for the closing night of the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

2. Kristen Stewart, $1.2 billion. CAPTION: Kristen Stewart arrives for the European premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

3. Christian Bale, $1 billion. CAPTION: Christian Bale (L) and director Christopher Nolan accept the Most Anticipated Film award for "The Dark Knight Rises" at Spike TV's 6th annual "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

4. Daniel Craig, $951 million. CAPTION: Daniel Craig arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

5. Robert Pattinson, $793 million. CAPTION: Robert Pattinson arrives for the European premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

6. Taylor Lautner, $779 million. CAPTION: Taylor Lautner signs autographs at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

7. Andrew Garfield, $752 million. CAPTION: Andrew Garfield poses on the red carpet before the German premiere of the movie "The Amazing Spider-Man" in Berlin, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

8. Jennifer Lawrence, $748 million. CAPTION: Jennifer Lawrence poses backstage in the photo room at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

9. Will Smith, $624 million CAPTION: Will Smith flashes the victory sign as he arrives in the paddocks during the Monaco F1 Grand Prix May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

10. Mark Wahlberg, $598 million. CAPTION: Mark Wahlberg poses at the premiere of "Ted" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

