Top guns

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

A shooter takes part in a air pistol training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

A competitor shoots flying clay targets during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

Shirley Mcintosh of Britain looks up during an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

Barrels are seen during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

Cigdem Ozyaman of Turkey unloads her shotgun during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

Shooters take part in an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

A shooter prepares during an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

Competitors wait with their shotguns during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

A competitor shoots flying clay targets during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

Shooters take part in an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

A shooter looks up during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

A shooter takes part in an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

Shotgun shooters attend a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

A glove is seen during an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

James Huckle of Britain shoots during an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

A shotgun shooter attends a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

