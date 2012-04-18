Top guns
A shooter takes part in a air pistol training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shooter takes part in a air pistol training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A competitor shoots flying clay targets during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A competitor shoots flying clay targets during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Shirley Mcintosh of Britain looks up during an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Shirley Mcintosh of Britain looks up during an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Barrels are seen during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Barrels are seen during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Cigdem Ozyaman of Turkey unloads her shotgun during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Cigdem Ozyaman of Turkey unloads her shotgun during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Shooters take part in an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Shooters take part in an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shooter prepares during an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shooter prepares during an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Competitors wait with their shotguns during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Competitors wait with their shotguns during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A competitor shoots flying clay targets during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A competitor shoots flying clay targets during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Shooters take part in an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Shooters take part in an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shooter looks up during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shooter looks up during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shooter takes part in an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shooter takes part in an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Shotgun shooters attend a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Shotgun shooters attend a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A glove is seen during an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A glove is seen during an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
James Huckle of Britain shoots during an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
James Huckle of Britain shoots during an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shotgun shooter attends a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shotgun shooter attends a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth