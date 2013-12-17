Edition:
Tue Dec 17, 2013

Top-selling albums of 2013

<p>1. Justin Timberlake's The 20/20 Experience is the top-selling album of 2013, according to Billboard. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

<p>2. Taylor Swift, Red. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

<p>3. One Direction, Take Me Home. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

<p>4. Bruno Mars, Unorthodox Jukebox. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

<p>5. Mumford &amp; Sons, Babel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

<p>6. Imagine Dragons, Night Visions. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

<p>7. Florida Georgia Line, Here's To The Good Times. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

<p>8. Pink, The Truth About Love. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

<p>9. Luke Bryan, Crash My Party. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

<p>10. Rihanna, Unapologetic. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

<p>11. Drake, Nothing Was The Same. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

<p>12. Jay Z, Magna Carta... Holy Grail. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

<p>13. The Lumineers, The Lumineers. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

<p>14. Phillip Phillips, The World From The Side Of The Moon. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

<p>15. Macklemore &amp; Ryan Lewis, The Heist. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

<p>16. Eminem, The Marshall Mathers LP 2. REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

<p>17. Blake Shelton, Based On A True Story... REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

<p>18. Jason Aldean, Night Train. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

<p>19. Daft Punk, Random Access Memories. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

<p>20. Pitch Perfect, Soundtrack. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

<p>21. Adele, 21. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

<p>22. Maroon 5, Overexposed. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

<p>23. fun., Some Nights. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

<p>24. Kendrick Lamar, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

<p>25. Alicia Keys, Girl On Fire. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

<p>26. Rod Stewart, Merry Christmas, Baby. REUTERS/Lise Aserud/NTB Scanpix</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

<p>27. Hunter Hayes, Hunter Hayes. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

<p>28. Michael Buble, To Be Loved. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

<p>29. Little Big Town, Tornado. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

<p>30. Les Miserables, Soundtrack. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

