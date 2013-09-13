Edition:
Top SWAT team

<p>An officer from Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office climbs a portion of an obstacle course during the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. The two-day, seven course competition draws S.W.A.T. teams from all over the country. REUTERS/Josh Edelson</p>

Friday, September 13, 2013

<p>Members of the Glendale Police Department scale a wall along the Jungle Trail course while competing in the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson</p>

Friday, September 13, 2013

<p>A member of the Glendale Police Department jumps out of a tube along the Jungle Trail course while competing in the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson</p>

Friday, September 13, 2013

<p>Members of the Glendale Police Department lift a dummy in a stretcher along the Jungle Trail course during the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson</p>

Friday, September 13, 2013

<p>Brendon Johnson (L) and Tony Holguin (R) of the Fremont Police Department compete during the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson</p>

Friday, September 13, 2013

<p>Don Ryan of Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office looks through binoculars during the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson</p>

Friday, September 13, 2013

<p>Members of the Glendale Police Department compete along the Jungle Trail course during the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson</p>

Friday, September 13, 2013

<p>Members of the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office compete in the Sniper/Long Gun competition during the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson</p>

Friday, September 13, 2013

<p>A member of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office emerges from a trench during the Jungle Trail course while competing in the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson</p>

Friday, September 13, 2013

<p>An officer that declined to give his name competes during the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson</p>

Friday, September 13, 2013

<p>Police officers change targets during the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson</p>

Friday, September 13, 2013

