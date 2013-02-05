Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Feb 5, 2013 | 5:25pm GMT

Top tech billionaires

<p>1: Microsoft founder Bill Gates is the richest of the tech titans with a net worth of $61 billion, according to Forbes. All figures based on 2012 data. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

<p>2: Oracle CEO Larry Ellison is second with $36 billion. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>3 and 4: Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are each worth $18.7 billion. REUTERS/Jacob Silberberg</p>

<p>5: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has a net worth of $18.4 billion. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>6: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a net worth of $17.5 billion. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>7: Michael Dell has a net worth of $15.9 billion. REUTERS/Molly Riley</p>

<p>7: Wipro Chairman Azim Premji also has a net worth of $15.9. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>9: Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer has a net worth of $15.7 billion. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>10: Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has a net worth of $14.2 billion. REUTERS/Anthony P. Bolante</p>

<p>11: Baidu co-founder Robin Li has a net worth of $10.2 billion. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>12: Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Steve Jobs, has a net worth of $9 billion. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>13: SAS software co-founder James Goodnight has a net worth of $7.3 billion. REUTERS/Jason Arthurs</p>

<p>14: SAP software co-founder Hasso Plattner has a net worth of $7.2 billion. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski</p>

<p>15: Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has a net worth of $6.9 billion. REUTERS/Miguel Medina/Pool</p>

