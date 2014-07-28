Tornado outside Boston
A collapsed roof is seen with damaged automobiles at a car workshop on Herman Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A worker cuts a tree from on top of a storm-damaged car on Beach Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Women walk past a fallen tree after a storm on Wilson Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A man tours the storm damage by bicycle on Taft Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Boston Police Department officers investigate storm damage along Taft Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A woman looks at her neighbours' properties from her porch on Taft Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Fallen trees litter the lawn in front of City Hall on Broadway in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A man walks amid cleanup crews on Vinal Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Pedestrians walk past storm cleanup crews on Beach Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A woman looks out to her neighbours' storm-damaged properties on Taft Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Two boys sweep storm debris from the sidewalk on Cheever Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Utility workers respond to storm damage on Vinal Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A Revere Police officer coordinates with Boston Police officers to address storm damage on Taft Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Next Slideshows
Clashes near crash site
Ukrainian forces battle with pro-Russian rebels close to where Malaysian flight MH17 crashed.
Inside the tunnels of Gaza
The Israeli army hunts for underground passages said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Air Algerie crash
An Air Algerie flight carrying 118 people crashes in Mali.
MORE IN PICTURES
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.