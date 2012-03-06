Tornadoes ravage Midwest

Warming tents have been setup for tornado victims as temperatures dropped below freezing over night with three inches of snow on the ground in the small community Henryville, Indiana, March 5, 2012. Calm weather gave dazed residents of storm-wracked towns a respite early on Sunday as they dug out from a chain of tornadoes that cut a swath of destruction from the Midwest to the Gulf of Mexico, killing at least 39 people. REUTERS/John Sommers II (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)