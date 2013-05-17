Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri May 17, 2013 | 6:50pm BST

Tornadoes tear through Texas

<p>An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Friday, May 17, 2013

An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Close
1 / 28
<p>An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Friday, May 17, 2013

An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Close
2 / 28
<p>An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Friday, May 17, 2013

An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Close
3 / 28
<p>An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Friday, May 17, 2013

An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Close
4 / 28
<p>An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Friday, May 17, 2013

An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Close
5 / 28
<p>An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Friday, May 17, 2013

An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Close
6 / 28
<p>The door of a house is impaled on a tree May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

The door of a house is impaled on a tree May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

The door of a house is impaled on a tree May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
7 / 28
<p>A row of houses are left flattened by a tornado in this aerial photograph taken over Granbury, Texas on May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

A row of houses are left flattened by a tornado in this aerial photograph taken over Granbury, Texas on May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Friday, May 17, 2013

A row of houses are left flattened by a tornado in this aerial photograph taken over Granbury, Texas on May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Close
8 / 28
<p>Pete Alaniz assesses the damage to the garage of his rental home that was destroyed by a tornado in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

Pete Alaniz assesses the damage to the garage of his rental home that was destroyed by a tornado in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

Pete Alaniz assesses the damage to the garage of his rental home that was destroyed by a tornado in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
9 / 28
<p>Firefighters walk past debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

Firefighters walk past debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

Firefighters walk past debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
10 / 28
<p>An aerial view shows the damage after tornados swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

An aerial view shows the damage after tornados swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Friday, May 17, 2013

An aerial view shows the damage after tornados swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Close
11 / 28
<p>Rescue workers comb through debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

Rescue workers comb through debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

Rescue workers comb through debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
12 / 28
<p>A trailer blown into a home on Lindsay Lane in Cleburne rests on a car after a tornado touch down in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

A trailer blown into a home on Lindsay Lane in Cleburne rests on a car after a tornado touch down in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

A trailer blown into a home on Lindsay Lane in Cleburne rests on a car after a tornado touch down in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
13 / 28
<p>Rescue workers walk past debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

Rescue workers walk past debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

Rescue workers walk past debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
14 / 28
<p>An aerial view shows the damage after tornados swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

An aerial view shows the damage after tornados swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Friday, May 17, 2013

An aerial view shows the damage after tornados swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Close
15 / 28
<p>A rescue worker combs through debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

A rescue worker combs through debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

A rescue worker combs through debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
16 / 28
<p>Rescue workers comb through debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

Rescue workers comb through debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

Rescue workers comb through debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
17 / 28
<p>A damaged home and car remain May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

A damaged home and car remain May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

A damaged home and car remain May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
18 / 28
<p>An aerial view shows the damage after tornados swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

An aerial view shows the damage after tornados swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Friday, May 17, 2013

An aerial view shows the damage after tornados swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Close
19 / 28
<p>Utility workers attempt to repair power lines and restore power to a neighborhood after a tornado touched down in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

Utility workers attempt to repair power lines and restore power to a neighborhood after a tornado touched down in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

Utility workers attempt to repair power lines and restore power to a neighborhood after a tornado touched down in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
20 / 28
<p>Rubble remains after a home was destroyed by tornadoes in town of Granbury, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

Rubble remains after a home was destroyed by tornadoes in town of Granbury, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

Rubble remains after a home was destroyed by tornadoes in town of Granbury, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
21 / 28
<p>Rescue workers comb through debris May 16, 2013 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

Rescue workers comb through debris May 16, 2013 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

Rescue workers comb through debris May 16, 2013 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
22 / 28
<p>The foundation of a home is all that remains May 16, 2013, after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

The foundation of a home is all that remains May 16, 2013, after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

The foundation of a home is all that remains May 16, 2013, after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
23 / 28
<p>Rescue workers comb through debris after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

Rescue workers comb through debris after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

Rescue workers comb through debris after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
24 / 28
<p>The living room of a home that had its roof blown off by a tornado is pictured in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

The living room of a home that had its roof blown off by a tornado is pictured in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

The living room of a home that had its roof blown off by a tornado is pictured in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
25 / 28
<p>A firefighter walks through debris May 16, 2013, after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

A firefighter walks through debris May 16, 2013, after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

A firefighter walks through debris May 16, 2013, after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
26 / 28
<p>A stop sign lies among debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

A stop sign lies among debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

A stop sign lies among debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
27 / 28
<p>A trailer blown into a home on Lindsay Lane in Cleburne rests on a car after a tornado touched down in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

A trailer blown into a home on Lindsay Lane in Cleburne rests on a car after a tornado touched down in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

A trailer blown into a home on Lindsay Lane in Cleburne rests on a car after a tornado touched down in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Obama's second term

Obama's second term

Next Slideshows

Obama's second term

Obama's second term

A look at Barack Obama during the second term of his presidency.

16 May 2013
Preparing for Cyclone Mahasen

Preparing for Cyclone Mahasen

The United Nations estimated 4.1 million people were at risk due to Cyclone Mahasen's gale-force winds, heavy rain and flooding.

16 May 2013
Myanmar's Muslim Rohingyas

Myanmar's Muslim Rohingyas

In the aftermath of the 2012 clashes between Rakhine Buddhists and stateless Rohingya Muslims, a look at the plight of the minority group.

15 May 2013
On the Southern border

On the Southern border

Border Patrol agents are recording a rise in deaths and apprehensions in south Texas,where the Rio Grande River separates the U.S. from Mexico.

15 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor

Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor

Citizens assemble and distribute meals to the poor in Venezuela, in the fourth year of a crushing recession that has forced many to skip meals and jostle for scarce subsidized food.

Shooting outside UK parliament

Shooting outside UK parliament

Five people were killed and about 40 injured in London after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to the British parliament.

World Water Day

World Water Day

A look at the world's relationship with water on World Water Day on March 22.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Drones in the sky

Drones in the sky

The varied roles of drones.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures