Pictures | Wed Apr 4, 2012 | 3:35am BST

Tornado's fury in Texas

<p>A trailer flies through the air as a tornado sweeps through the Dallas-Fort Worth area April 3, 2012 in this still image taken from video. Tornadoes touched down in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, tossing tractor trailer trucks into the air and causing some damages to homes, according to local television. REUTERS/Reuters TV/NBC/Handout </p>

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

<p>A resident looks at the damage caused by a tornado that ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp </p>

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

<p>A family with their suitcase walks past a damaged house after a tornado struck a residential neighborhood in Lancaster, Texas April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone </p>

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

<p>Lloyd Brown surveys the damage to his home after a tornado struck a residential neighborhood in Lancaster, Texas April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone </p>

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

<p>Damaged cars are seen amid the debris after a tornado struck a residential neighborhood in Lancaster, Texas April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

<p>A wooden fence panel hangs from electric wires after a tornado struck a residential neighborhood in Lancaster, Texas April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone </p>

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

<p>Onzelle Chandler makes her way out of her neighborhood after a tornado destroyed her home in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp </p>

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

<p>A resident sorts through the remains of her damaged home after a series of tornadoes ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp </p>

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

<p>A rescue worker surveys the damage after a series of tornadoes ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp </p>

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

<p>A resident looks out of the front window of his home which was destroyed after a series of tornadoes ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp </p>

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

<p>Residents survey the damage to their neighborhood after a series of tornadoes ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp</p>

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

<p>Menique Waites looks at her home which was destroyed by a tornado that ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp </p>

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

<p>Jason Moffett carries moves belongings out of a house which was destroyed after a series of tornadoes ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp</p>

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

<p>A pole is seen protruding through a roof after a series of tornadoes ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp </p>

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

<p>A vehicle rests in the driveway of a home destroyed by a series of tornadoes ripping through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp </p>

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

<p>Britteny Bradford looks at her home which was destroyed by a tornado that ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp </p>

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

<p>A piece of tin roofing is wrapped around a pole after a series of tornadoes ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp </p>

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

<p>A rescue worker exits a house after it was destroyed by a series of tornadoes ripping through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp </p>

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

<p>Waylon Metts of Paris, Texas, surveys the damage left by a tornado which passed through near the southern area of Dallas April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp </p>

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

<p>Semi-tractor trailers lay in debris left by a tornado which passed through the southern area of Dallas, Texas April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp</p>

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

