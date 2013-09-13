Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Sep 13, 2013 | 9:40pm BST

Toronto Film Festival

<p>Emma Thompson and Pierce Brosnan attend a news conference for the film "The Love Punch" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Emma Thompson and Pierce Brosnan attend a news conference for the film "The Love Punch" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

<p>Director Joseph Gordon-Levitt arrives for the screening of his film "Don Jon" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Director Joseph Gordon-Levitt arrives for the screening of his film "Don Jon" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Cast member Daniel Radcliffe signs autographs for fans as he arrives for the film premiere of "Kill Your Darlings" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Cast member Daniel Radcliffe signs autographs for fans as he arrives for the film premiere of "Kill Your Darlings" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

<p>Olivia Wilde and Mila Kunis pose during the "Third Person" news conference at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Olivia Wilde and Mila Kunis pose during the "Third Person" news conference at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Scarlett Johansson's ring is seen on her left hand as she arrives for a screening of the film "Don Jon" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 10, 2013. Johansson is engaged to French journalist Romain Dauriac. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Scarlett Johansson's ring is seen on her left hand as she arrives for a screening of the film "Don Jon" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 10, 2013. Johansson is engaged to French journalist Romain Dauriac....more

<p>Cast member Jessica Chastain arrives for the screening of "The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Cast member Jessica Chastain arrives for the screening of "The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Michael C. Hall arrives for the film premiere of "Kill Your Darlings" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Michael C. Hall arrives for the film premiere of "Kill Your Darlings" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

<p>Olivia Wilde and her boyfriend Jason Sudeikis (R) arrive for the film premiere of "Made In America" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Olivia Wilde and her boyfriend Jason Sudeikis (R) arrive for the film premiere of "Made In America" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

<p>Cast member Reese Witherspoon arrives for the "Devil's Knot" screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Cast member Reese Witherspoon arrives for the "Devil's Knot" screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Cast member Adrien Brody poses on the red carpet before the screening of "Third Person" during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker</p>

Cast member Adrien Brody poses on the red carpet before the screening of "Third Person" during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker

<p>Cast member Nicolas Cage arrives for the film premiere of "Joe" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Cast member Nicolas Cage arrives for the film premiere of "Joe" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

<p>Cast member Liam Neeson poses on the red carpet before the screening of "Third Person" during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker</p>

Cast member Liam Neeson poses on the red carpet before the screening of "Third Person" during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker

<p>Cast member Ralph Fiennes takes a picture with a fan before a screening of "The Invisible Woman" at the Visa Screening Room during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker</p>

Cast member Ralph Fiennes takes a picture with a fan before a screening of "The Invisible Woman" at the Visa Screening Room during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker

<p>Actress Julia Roberts attends a news conference for the film "August: Osage County" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Actress Julia Roberts attends a news conference for the film "August: Osage County" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

<p>Director Ron Howard walks on the red carpet before a screening of the film "Rush" at Roy Thomson Hall during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker</p>

Director Ron Howard walks on the red carpet before a screening of the film "Rush" at Roy Thomson Hall during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker

<p>Cast members Liam Neeson, Olivia Wilde and Mila Kunis attend the "Third Person" news conference at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Cast members Liam Neeson, Olivia Wilde and Mila Kunis attend the "Third Person" news conference at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Cast member Moran Atias poses on the red carpet before the screening of "Third Person" during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker</p>

Cast member Moran Atias poses on the red carpet before the screening of "Third Person" during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker

<p>Cast member Chris Hemsworth arrives on the red carpet with his wife Elsa Pataky before a screening of the film "Rush" at Roy Thomson Hall during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker</p>

Cast member Chris Hemsworth arrives on the red carpet with his wife Elsa Pataky before a screening of the film "Rush" at Roy Thomson Hall during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker

<p>Actress Jennifer Morrison arrives for the screening of the film "Gravity" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Actress Jennifer Morrison arrives for the screening of the film "Gravity" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

<p>Cast member Olivia Wilde poses on the red carpet before the screening of "Third Person" during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker</p>

Cast member Olivia Wilde poses on the red carpet before the screening of "Third Person" during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker

<p>Cast member Jude Law arrives for the film premiere of "Dom Hemingway" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Cast member Jude Law arrives for the film premiere of "Dom Hemingway" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

<p>Cast member Emilia Clarke arrives for the film premiere of "Dom Hemingway" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Cast member Emilia Clarke arrives for the film premiere of "Dom Hemingway" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

<p>Actress Sandra Bullock attends a news conference for the film "Gravity" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Actress Sandra Bullock attends a news conference for the film "Gravity" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

<p>Cast member Chris Hemsworth arrives on the red carpet with his wife Elsa Pataky before a screening of the film "Rush" at Roy Thomson Hall during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker</p>

Cast member Chris Hemsworth arrives on the red carpet with his wife Elsa Pataky before a screening of the film "Rush" at Roy Thomson Hall during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker

<p>Actor Liam Hemsworth, brother of cast member Chris Hemsworth arrives before a screening of the film "Rush" at Roy Thomson Hall during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker</p>

Actor Liam Hemsworth, brother of cast member Chris Hemsworth arrives before a screening of the film "Rush" at Roy Thomson Hall during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker

<p>Cast members Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Toni Collette attend a news conference for the film "Enough Said" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Cast members Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Toni Collette attend a news conference for the film "Enough Said" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

<p>Cast member Liane Balaban arrives before the screening of "The Grand Seduction" at Roy Thomson Hall during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker</p>

Cast member Liane Balaban arrives before the screening of "The Grand Seduction" at Roy Thomson Hall during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker

<p>Actor Jake Gyllenhaal arrives for the "Enemy" screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal arrives for the "Enemy" screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Actor Daniel Radcliffe attends a news conference for the film "The F Word" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Actor Daniel Radcliffe attends a news conference for the film "The F Word" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

<p>Actor Idris Elba attends a news conference for the film "Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Actor Idris Elba attends a news conference for the film "Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

<p>Cast member Tom Felton arrives on the red carpet prior to a screening of the film "Therese" at The Princess of Wales Theatre during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker</p>

Cast member Tom Felton arrives on the red carpet prior to a screening of the film "Therese" at The Princess of Wales Theatre during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker

<p>Director Mike Myers arrives on the red carpet before a screening of the film "Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon" at Roy Thomson Hall during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker</p>

Director Mike Myers arrives on the red carpet before a screening of the film "Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon" at Roy Thomson Hall during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker

<p>Jennifer Garner arrives for the screening of "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Jennifer Garner arrives for the screening of "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Cast member Kate Winslet, who is pregnant, greets director Jason Reitman as they arrive for the "Labor Day" film screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Cast member Kate Winslet, who is pregnant, greets director Jason Reitman as they arrive for the "Labor Day" film screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Keira Knightley arrives for the film premiere of "Can a Song Save Your Life?" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Keira Knightley arrives for the film premiere of "Can a Song Save Your Life?" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

<p>Matthew McConaughey arrives for the screening of "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Matthew McConaughey arrives for the screening of "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Cast member Tom Lipinski (L) and producer Helen Estabrook laugh as they arrive for the "Labor Day" film screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Cast member Tom Lipinski (L) and producer Helen Estabrook laugh as they arrive for the "Labor Day" film screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Actor Josh Brolin attends a news conference for the film "Labor Day" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Actor Josh Brolin attends a news conference for the film "Labor Day" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

<p>Cast member Julia Louis-Dreyfus sings autographs as she arrives for the screening of "Enough Said" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Cast member Julia Louis-Dreyfus sings autographs as she arrives for the screening of "Enough Said" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Dakota Fanning, cast member of "The Last Robin Hood" poses on the red carpet before a screening of the film at the Isabel Bader Theatre during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker</p>

Dakota Fanning, cast member of "The Last Robin Hood" poses on the red carpet before a screening of the film at the Isabel Bader Theatre during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker

<p>Actor Terrence Howard arrives for the "Prisoners" screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Actor Terrence Howard arrives for the "Prisoners" screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Australian actor Hugh Jackman poses with fans as he arrives for the "Prisoners" screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Australian actor Hugh Jackman poses with fans as he arrives for the "Prisoners" screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Actors Jake Gyllenhaal (R) and Hugh Jackman arrive for the "Prisoners" screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Actors Jake Gyllenhaal (R) and Hugh Jackman arrive for the "Prisoners" screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Zac Efron poses with fans as he arrives for the film premiere of "Parkland" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Zac Efron poses with fans as he arrives for the film premiere of "Parkland" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

<p>Actor Benedict Cumberbatch arrives for the film screening of "12 Years a Slave" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch arrives for the film screening of "12 Years a Slave" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Actor Colin Firth arrives for the film premiere of "Railway Man" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Actor Colin Firth arrives for the film premiere of "Railway Man" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

<p>Cast member Nicole Kidman arrives for the film premiere of "The Railway Man" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Cast member Nicole Kidman arrives for the film premiere of "The Railway Man" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

<p>Actor Brad Pitt arrives for the screening of the film "12 Years a Slave" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Actor Brad Pitt arrives for the screening of the film "12 Years a Slave" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Actress Kristen Wiig arrives for the "Hateship Loveship" screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Actress Kristen Wiig arrives for the "Hateship Loveship" screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Glenn Close arrives to the "The Big Chill" reunion screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Glenn Close arrives to the "The Big Chill" reunion screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

