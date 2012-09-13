Edition:
Toronto International Film Fest

<p>Mary Elizabeth Winstead poses for a picture, while a fan displays a photo at the gala presentation of the film "Smashed" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

September 12, 2012

<p>Rachel McAdams arrives for the gala presentation of the film "Passion" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>Joshua Jackson and arrives with his girlfriend actress Diane Kruger on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Inescapable" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>Bill Murray carries a marshmallow doll he received from a fan as he arrives to the gala presentation for the film 'Hyde Park on Hudson' during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

September 10, 2012

<p>Winona Ryder reacts during a news conference for the film "The Iceman" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

September 10, 2012

<p>Christopher Walken (L) and Imogen Poots arrive on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "A Late Quartet" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

September 10, 2012

<p>Pierce Brosnan is photographed through a window at the gala presentation of the film "Love is All You Need" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

September 9, 2012

<p>Natalie Martinez arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "End of Watch" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

September 8, 2012

<p>Jake Gyllenhaal arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "End of Watch" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

September 8, 2012

<p>Naomi Watts poses at the gala presentation for the film "The Impossible" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

September 9, 2012

<p>Marisa Tomei arrives as she greets fans on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Inescapable" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>Octavia Spencer arrives for the gala presentation of the film "Smashed" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

September 12, 2012

<p>Zhang Ziyi arrives at a news conference to promote the film ' Dangerous Liaisons' during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

September 10, 2012

<p>Colin Firth arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Arthur Newman" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

September 10, 2012

<p>Director and writer Brandon Cronenberg arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Antiviral" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

September 10, 2012

<p>Gael Garcia Bernal poses at the gala presentation for the film "The Impossible" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

September 9, 2012

<p>Emily Blunt arrives for the gala presentation of the film "Arthur Newman" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

September 10, 2012

<p>Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence attend a news conference to promote their film "Silver Linings Playbook" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

September 9, 2012

<p>Kate Hudson smiles during a news conference for the film "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

September 9, 2012

<p>Johnny Depp attends a news conference to promote the film "West of Memphis" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

September 8, 2012

<p>A fan is removed after she attempted to reach Johnny Depp on the red carpet for the gala presentation for the film "West of Memphis" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock</p>

September 8, 2012

<p>Directors and cast members pose for a group shot prior to a news conference to promote their film "Cloud Atlas" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

September 9, 2012

<p>Director Lana Wachowski (L) laughs beside Tom Hanks during the news conference for their film "Cloud Atlas" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

September 9, 2012

<p>Halle Berry attends a news conference for the film "Cloud Atlas" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

September 9, 2012

<p>Kate Hudson arrives at the gala presentation for the film "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

September 8, 2012

<p>Keira Knightley poses at the gala presentation for the film "Anna Karenina" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock</p>

September 7, 2012

<p>Emma Watson waves to fans at the gala presentation for the film "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

September 8, 2012

<p>Zhu Zhu of China arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Cloud Atlas" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

September 8, 2012

<p>Kirsten Dunst poses at the gala presentation for the film "On the Road" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

September 6, 2012

<p>Halle Berry is seen with reflections in a window of the theatre as she arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Cloud Atlas" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

September 8, 2012

<p>Bradley Cooper takes pictures as he arrives at the gala presentation for his film "Silver Linings Playbook" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

September 8, 2012

<p>Jackie Chan arrives with Zhang Lanxin (L) and Yao Xingtong (R) for the gala presentation of the film "In Conversation With Jackie Chan" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

September 9, 2012

<p>Jaden (L) and Willow Smith, son and daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, arrive for the gala presentation of the film "Free Angela and All Political Prisoners" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

September 9, 2012

<p>Adam Sandler and Selena Gomez attend a news conference to promote the film ' Hotel Transylvania ' during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

September 8, 2012

<p>Bruce Willis listens during the news conference for the film "Looper" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

September 6, 2012

